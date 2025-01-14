HIP-HOP ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE Comes To The Eisemann Center This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience featuring Ensemble Mik Nawooj takes the stage at the Eisemann Center on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM in the Bank of America Theatre. This electrifying production transcends the boundaries of traditional concerts—it's a dance party, a journey through the underground, and a homage to the New York hip-hop scene where it all began.

Led by visionary composer and pianist JooWan Kim, the Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience reimagines iconic works by Mozart, Bach, and Beethoven, seamlessly blending classical masterpieces with the pulsating energy of hip-hop. The ensemble features a dynamic combination of classical musicians, resident MCs, a lyric soprano, woodwinds, French horns, strings, piano, and drums, creating a groundbreaking soundscape that defies categorization.

“This isn’t just music; it’s Metamusic,” explains JooWan Kim, whose innovative Method Sampling approach deconstructs and reinvents classical principles while infusing the spirit and creativity of hip-hop. The result is a performance described by Pitchfork as "textures swimming through the sound...like the world's fastest ping-pong game" and hailed by the Huffington Post as "the cutting edge of hip-hop."

The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience invites audiences to envision a completely new musical landscape where classical and hip-hop collide in a thrilling tête-à-tête of sound. This innovative ensemble has garnered widespread acclaim from national and international outlets, including BBC, ESPN, Wall Street Journal, NPR, NowThis, and more.

Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

