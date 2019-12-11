HELLO DOLLY! Is Coming to Bass Performance Hall

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour

Performing Arts Fort Worth welcomes the national touring Broadway production of the acclaimed musical Hello, Dolly! to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth January 14-19. The show is a part of Performing Arts Fort Worth's Broadway at the Bass series. Tickets are on sale now!

Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Hello, Dolly! stars Broadway legend Carolee Carmello in the iconic title role.

This "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) is "making people crazy happy!" (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this Hello, Dolly! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!"

Joining Carmello will be John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).

The ensemble will feature Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Liz Schmitz, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervision), Ben Whiteley (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

HELLO, DOLLY! began performances on Broadway March 15, 2017, and officially opened April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first-day ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre 12 times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

To charge tickets by phone, call (817) 212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce Street. Ticket office hours: Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. For group sales call (817) 212-4248 or email groupsales@basshall.com.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes





