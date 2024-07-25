A NEW JEFF SWEARINGEN COMEDY DEBUTS AT THE FIT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a five year hiatus, not only is the FIT back, but so is one of its perennial favorite artists, Jeff Swearingen, this time as playwright. MAN: ON MAN opens the festival's Theatre Too space on August 1 and runs throughout the month, produced by the collective of its performers, Doak Rapp, Nadia DeWolf, Taylor Donnelson, Tex Patrello and director Marisa Mendoza. Swearingen's comedic works have been among the most awarded and acclaimed in the region for well over a decade and MAN: ON MAN adds to his canon with a no holds barred take on American manhood, as only Jeff can spin it. A cast of some of the most recognizable 20- somethings in town, well versed in his brand of comedy, attack a story of masculinity and men

One of DFW's favorite and most twisted comedic minds, Jeff Swearingen, brings you the tale of Max. Max is your average, simple...very simple, American man. He works hard, long days, spends time with his friend, and at the end of the day comes home to his lovely new Russian bride. Society has taught Max to be strong, which is a good thing, because his manhood is about to be under attack. A hilarious up close and personal look at the hoops we as a culture make men jump through.

Performance Details

MAN: ON MAN

Written by Jeff Swearingen

Directed by Marisa Mendoza

Collaboratively Produced by Doak Rapp, Nadia DeWolf, Maris Mendoza, Taylor Donnelson and Tex Patrello

Starring:Doak Rapp, Nadia DeWolf, Parker Lindsay,Taylor Donnelson and Tex Patrello

7:00PM Thursday, August 1

1:00PM Saturday, August 10

1:00PM Sunday, August 11

7:00PM Saturday, August 24

Individual Tickets $20

Tickets and festival passes on sale at festivalofindependenttheatres.com or by calling 214.873.3300

All performances take place in the Theatre Too (downstairs) space at Theatre Three

2688 Laclede ST. Suite 120

Dallas, TX 75201

Jeff Swearingen is a playwright, actor and director. He has been involved in over a dozen FIT shows. His writing credits include DAFFODIL GIRLS first staged at Fun House Theatre and Film and STIFF which received an Actors Equity Association Showcase Run at the Barrow Group in New York. Recent stage credits include RAPTURED by Matt Lyle (Theatre Three), POMPEII by Cameron Cobb, Max Hartman and Michael Federico (Kitchen Dog Theatre) and THE BEAST of HYPERBOREA by Brad McEntire. Recent film and TV credits include Twisters, now in theaters, 12 Mighty Orphans, and The Chosen. Swearingen is a member of several improv troupes including Fun Grip, The Victims and Dry Clean Only. He is represented by the Mary Collins Agency.

