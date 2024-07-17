The AT&T Performing Arts Center to Celebrate 15th Anniversary with Free Concerts

Events include special concerts in Annette Strauss Square featuring country star and Grammy Award nominee, Mickey Guyton and the hip-hop, bluegrass band Gangstagrass.
The AT&T Performing Arts Center revealed a slate of free events commemorating the its 15th anniversary. The events will take place from October to December 2024 on the Center’s campus and in the Dallas community.
“We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years of bringing the best of performing arts from across the nation and the globe to North Texas,” says the Center’s President & CEO Warren Tranquada. "The Center is a beloved and integral part of the Dallas Arts District, and we’ve been honored to serve our community in so many ways. These free programs are just a small token of our gratitude for years of support from our community.”
The Center’s 15th Anniversary Community Concert Series will feature free performances by a diverse range of groups and artists. Events include special concerts in Annette Strauss Square featuring country star and Grammy Award nominee, Mickey Guyton and the hip-hop, bluegrass band Gangstagrass. The series also includes elevated signature community events — Latinidad, Brass and Jazz in the Park, and Reliant Lights Your Holidays.
MICKEY GUYTON
Friday, October 4 at 8:00 p.m.
Strauss Square
LATINIDAD FESTIVAL
Saturday, October 5 at 5:00 p.m.
Strauss Square & Sammons Park
GANGSTAGRASS
Friday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m.
Strauss Square
BRASS AND JAZZ IN THE PARK
Saturday, November 9 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Mattie Nash – Myrtle Davis Park, West Dallas
RELIANT LIGHTS YOUR HOLIDAYS
Saturday, December 7 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Sammons Park
The Center has also launched a 15th anniversary raffle with five great packages that include trips to New York and Denver, a luxury staycation, and a customized Center “girls’ night” experience. More information on the Center’s 15th Anniversary, including concert series details, a historic timeline, fun facts and more can be found at www.attpac.org/15th-anniversary.
Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos