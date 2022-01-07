HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery in Forth Worth

Producer Jeffery Seller and Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that a digital lottery for tickets to the rescheduled Bass Performance Hall engagement of HAMILTON will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (January 18) in Fort Worth at Bass Performance Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, January 7 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, January 13 for tickets to performances January 18-22. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 1 hour prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON was rescheduled to January 18-February 6, 2022, due to the pandemic. Tickets for the original June 9-28, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

HAMILTON is a season add-on to the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. The series continues into summer 2022 with a trio of standouts - a reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival; in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR returns with a new mesmerizing production creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring; and direct from Broadway, the 2021-2022 season concludes with MEAN GIRLS. Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS is "by far the funniest musical of the year!" (Chicago Tribune).

To view the latest health and safety protocols that will be in place at Bass Hall, including masks and new entry requirements, please visit www.basshall.com/reopeningplans. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's reopening plan protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.