Grand Prairie Arts Council Will Present CLUE THE MUSICAL: A Killer Show You Don't Want To Miss

CLUE THE MUSICAL, presented by the Grand Prairie Arts Council, opens at the historic Uptown Theater on Friday, February 21, 2020, and runs through Sunday, March 1, 2020. The beautifully restored 1950's theater is located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.artsgp.org/Current-Show.html or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Based on the internationally popular board game, CLUE THE MUSICAL invites the audience to help solve a mystery at Boddy Manor: Who killed Mr. Boddy (Adam Seirafi), in what room, and with what weapon?

Three audience members select cards representing the potential murderers, weapons and rooms each night to decide the trajectory of the show. There are six colorful suspects who were at Boddy Manor at the time of the murder and all appear guilty. Through a series of clues and the help of a hard nosed detective (Sherry Etzel), the case is cracked and a suspect makes their confession by the finale.

With witty lyrics and surprising plot twists, the audience will be on the edge of their seats as the investigation unfolds. There are 216 possible endings to Clue the Musical - which one will you see?

Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke





