Granbury Theatre and Plaza Theatre Suspend Operations After Cast and Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Two local theater companies have suspended operations after members test positive for COVID-19.

Granbury Theatre ended its run of 'Legally Blonde' and Plaza Theatre canceled its production of "Smoke on the Mountain.' Both companies posted about the positive tests on Facebook to inform the community.

Cast and crew members of Legally Blonde tested positive during the show's run. The theatre did not specify how many people were infected, but the cast featured nearly 40 actors and dancers.

"We immediately asked all cast and crew members as well as affected staff members to obtain a test, and, through a partnership with Lakeside Physicians, provided an opportunity for no-cost testing to these individuals," the company said in a Facebook post. "This has taken some time, and while some tests are still outstanding, additional positive tests led us to cancel the final week of the musical."

Read the company's Facebook post below:

In addition, Cleburne's Plaza Theatre Company, announced on Facebook that it is suspending operations after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The company had previously pushed back the opening of its production of Smoke on the Mountain after "a few" members of the cast and crew were potentially exposed to the virus.

"Currently, all positive tests come from one immediate family that serve as part of our staff, and these individuals who tested positive were masked and distanced 100% of the time they were inside our facility," the post reads.

Read the full statement below:

Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You