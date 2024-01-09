Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Season

The story was adapted by R.N. Sanberg from the novel by L.M. Montgomery.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
Rover Dramawerks Opens 24th Season With HERE LIES JEREMY TROY Photo 3 Rover Dramawerks Opens 24th Season With HERE LIES JEREMY TROY
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 4 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series

Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Season

Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Season

Granbury Theatre Company will kick off its Broadway on the Brazos season with “Anne of Green Gables” on January 19-February 4, 2024, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Dramatic Publishing, the story was adapted by R.N. Sanberg from the novel by L.M. Montgomery:  “Marilla Cuthbert and her brother Matthew request an orphan boy to help work their farm. They are mistakenly sent the high-spirited red-head named Anne Shirley. Knowing they are ill-equipped to raise a child, Marilla attempts to send Anne back to the orphanage. With Matthew lobbying to keep Anne, Marilla ultimately agrees to let her stay at Green Gables. The trials and tribulations Marilla fears come to pass as Anne insults Marilla's best friend, "loses" Marilla's most cherished brooch, smacks the school's prize pupil with a slate, and inadvertently gets her best friend, Diana, drunk on raspberry cordial. She also turns out to be bright, charming, resourceful and full of irresistible imagination. Marilla and Matthew admit she is the best thing that ever happened to them, and Anne comes to understand she is a loved, worthwhile person.”

Danielle Cisco and Blaire Stanfield share the title role.  Also in the cast are Margi Calder, Patrick Gass, Holly Keller, Michelle Newman, Clark Nuttall, Kathleen Powderly, Gage Ramos, Betsy Savage, Jason Stanfield and Richard Wooten.

The stage play is under the direction of Tracie Griffith assisted by Haley Twaddell.  Jorilyn Tasker is the intimacy choreographer.  Designers for the production are:  Reagan Deming, set; Rodney Hudson, props; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Micky Shearon, sound; Whitney Shearon, lights. Victoria Minton Tate is the stage manager.

Regular performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. 

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online atClick Here.  Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.  

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events.  The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth. 




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Dallas! Winners include Wallace Theater, The Firehouse Theatre and more!

2
Tim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This Month Photo
Tim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This Month

Theatre Wesleyan will be presenting actor, writer, and director Tim Mooney to present his one-man theatre production Breakneck Romeo & Juliet on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 pm (Doors at 7:00 pm).

3
Eisemann Center Hosts Access+Inclusion 24 Continuing the Focus on Mental Wellness and the Photo
Eisemann Center Hosts Access+Inclusion 24 Continuing the Focus on Mental Wellness and the Arts

The Eisemann Center and the City of Richardson are presenting a community event called Access+Inclusion 24: A Road Toward Mental Wellness the week of February 12-15, 2024.

4
DIXIES TUPPERWARE PARTY to Return to Forth Worth in April Photo
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY to Return to Forth Worth in April

Dixie's Tupperware Party, starring Fort Worth’s favorite Tupperware Lady, Dixie Longate, will return to Bass Performance Hall's McDavid Studio for a limited, five-show engagement April 11-14.

More Hot Stories For You

Tim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This MonthTim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This Month
Eisemann Center Hosts Access+Inclusion 24 Continuing the Focus on Mental Wellness and the ArtsEisemann Center Hosts Access+Inclusion 24 Continuing the Focus on Mental Wellness and the Arts
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY to Return to Forth Worth in AprilDIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY to Return to Forth Worth in April
Dallas Hosts Inter Miami CF In Preseason Friendly At The Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium In Fair ParkDallas Hosts Inter Miami CF In Preseason Friendly At The Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium In Fair Park

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Dallas Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (1/04-2/03)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY in Dallas LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY
Dallas Childrens Theater (3/16-3/30)
Junie B. Jones, Jr in Dallas Junie B. Jones, Jr
Genesis Children's Theatre (5/17-5/26)
Mamma Mia! in Dallas Mamma Mia!
Bass Performance Hall (7/09-7/14)
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe in Dallas The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Lubbock Community Theatre (1/19-1/21)
On Your Feet in Dallas On Your Feet
Cowan Center (1/23-1/23)
The Prom in Dallas The Prom
Kalita Humphreys Theater (7/12-7/28)
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap in Dallas Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Lubbock Community Theatre (3/29-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You