Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Season

Granbury Theatre Company will kick off its Broadway on the Brazos season with “Anne of Green Gables” on January 19-February 4, 2024, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Dramatic Publishing, the story was adapted by R.N. Sanberg from the novel by L.M. Montgomery: “Marilla Cuthbert and her brother Matthew request an orphan boy to help work their farm. They are mistakenly sent the high-spirited red-head named Anne Shirley. Knowing they are ill-equipped to raise a child, Marilla attempts to send Anne back to the orphanage. With Matthew lobbying to keep Anne, Marilla ultimately agrees to let her stay at Green Gables. The trials and tribulations Marilla fears come to pass as Anne insults Marilla's best friend, "loses" Marilla's most cherished brooch, smacks the school's prize pupil with a slate, and inadvertently gets her best friend, Diana, drunk on raspberry cordial. She also turns out to be bright, charming, resourceful and full of irresistible imagination. Marilla and Matthew admit she is the best thing that ever happened to them, and Anne comes to understand she is a loved, worthwhile person.”

Danielle Cisco and Blaire Stanfield share the title role. Also in the cast are Margi Calder, Patrick Gass, Holly Keller, Michelle Newman, Clark Nuttall, Kathleen Powderly, Gage Ramos, Betsy Savage, Jason Stanfield and Richard Wooten.

The stage play is under the direction of Tracie Griffith assisted by Haley Twaddell. Jorilyn Tasker is the intimacy choreographer. Designers for the production are: Reagan Deming, set; Rodney Hudson, props; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Micky Shearon, sound; Whitney Shearon, lights. Victoria Minton Tate is the stage manager.

Regular performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online atClick Here. Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.