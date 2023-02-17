Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

George Strait Tribute Performer Derek Spence Takes the Irving Arts Center Stage in March

The performance is  on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, 2023  

The Entertainment Series of Irving continues its "Timeless Tributes" season with Derek Spence - the #1 George Strait Tribute in the World on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Derek captures the look, sound, and mannerisms of the "King of Country" in such amazing detail that even Texans have a difficult time telling the difference. The concert will be held at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). Reserved seating tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.IrvingArtsCenter.com or calling 972-252-ARTS (2787).

The evening's festivities will also include a raffle. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase before the show and participants will be entered to win a prize package of a George Strait Satin Tour Jacket (ca 1988) / Wine Picnic Basket!

A native Texan, (born in Nacogdoches, TX), Derek earned a degree in Performing Arts Production from South Plains College in 1993. He has performed everywhere from Fiesta Texas to the Grand Ole Opry. During the time he spent at the Grand Ole Opry, Derek shared the stage with folks like Shania Twain, Diamond Rio, Kenny Rogers, Trisha Yearwood, and Restless Heart. While in Nashville, two major record labels turned Derek down because they said, "You look too much like George Strait!"

His music experience has included bandleader, vocal instructor, lead guitarist, vocalist, producer and director. He has performed at all types of events, from rodeos to college football games. Derek has spent many years perfecting his impersonations of various Texas artists including George Strait, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings.

Derek's love of music has lasted over 25 years and his look and vocal talent have helped make him the top "George Strait Tribute" act in the nation. If you're "Here For A Good Time," you won't be disappointed!

For more about the Entertainment Series of Irving and to see upcoming concerts, visit entertainmentseries.com.




