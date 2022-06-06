Free Programming Returns To The Leonhardt Lagoon In Fair Park, June 10

Fair Park First, the nonprofit overseeing the management of Fair Park, in partnership with Biederman Redevelopment Ventures Corporation (BRV) and OVG360 (formerly Spectra), will host Lagoon Days, a series of free programs on Fridays and Saturdays from June 10 until July 30 at Leonhardt Lagoon in Fair Park.

"In 2019, we began hosting free programs and activities to make Fair Park a more active and inviting place for our neighbors," said Alyssa Arnold, Director of Strategic Initiatives. "This new series is a continuation of this effort in preparation for the opening of the Community Park in 2024."

Lagoon Days will include kid's crafts, art workshops for teens and adults, yoga, music and movement classes for toddlers, instrument building, drum circles, bird watching, puppet shows, lawn games, food trucks, and more. All programming will be free and open to the public on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Leonhardt Lagoon is Fair Park's most park-like space, and these programs are part of a larger effort to improve the Lagoon. Over the next two months, Fair Park First will make upgrades to the Lagoon, including water quality improvements, lighting, movable furnishings, and the introduction of more native plantings. These physical improvements will help magnify the Lagoon as a natural asset for community members to enjoy throughout the year.

"Leonhardt Lagoon is a treasured area of Fair Park and has always been a space within the Park where people come for relaxation," said Ashley Langworthy, Director of Western Region at BRV. "We want to give this area its due with physical enhancements and community programming to continue putting the park back in Fair Park."

For more information, including a full schedule of programs, visit www.fairparkdallas.com/events.