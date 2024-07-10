Four Day Weekend Moves To Stage West In Fort Worth's Near Southside

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four Day Weekend has found a new home and will move to Stage West Theatre in Fort Worth, with their first performance slated for Saturday, August 3.

This transition marks a new chapter for the critically acclaimed improvisational comedy group following Sundance Square Management's decision not to renew their lease, which runs through the end of July.

"We are thrilled to keep the Southwest's longest running show in Fort Worth by establishing a residency at Stage West Theatre," said David Wilk, a founding member of Four Day Weekend. “This is a great collaboration between two well-known brands in the Fort Worth community and ensures our performances continue uninterrupted for our fans. Exit Stage West!”

Since its inception, Four Day Weekend has captivated audiences with their unique blend of comedy, improv, and audience interaction. The move to Stage West Theatre, located at 821 W Vickery Blvd., allows fans of both organizations to expand their loyal audience base.

“Stage West is just five minutes from Sundance Square and is an intimate venue in Fort Worth's creative neighborhood of Near Southside,” said Wilk. “It feels a lot like Christmas and getting a shiny new toy! We can hardly wait to move into the theatre to make people laugh, while making new friends and seeing old acquaintances.”

Tickets are now on sale at FourDayWeekend.com for the inaugural performance August 3 at Stage West. Fans can expect the same spontaneous humor and interactive shows that have made Four Day Weekend a staple in the Fort Worth entertainment scene. Each show is a unique blend of improv comedy, video sketches, and live music, creating a dynamic and interactive atmosphere that keeps audiences engaged from start to finish.

“When we learned Four Day Weekend was losing its downtown space, the only response was “come over here,” declared Dana Schultes, Stage West Executive Producer. “Simply put: a thriving arts scene makes Fort Worth better. Plus, we have multiple performance spaces! Finally, the Near Southside Arts district is a perfect landing spot. It was a no-brainer on our part to extend a helping hand to a fellow Fort Worth arts institution."

About Four Day Weekend

Four Day Weekend is a premier comedy troupe based in Texas, known for their improvisational shows that have entertained audiences for over two decades. With a focus on comedy that resonates with a wide range of audiences, Four Day Weekend has established itself as a significant cultural entity in Fort Worth and Dallas.

About Stage West Theatre

Stage West, founded in 1979, is “the theatre at the heart of Fort Worth's cultural explosion” (CultureMap - November 17, 2023). Serving the greater North Texas region, it produces a full season of high-quality, award-winning stage productions annually, featuring a diverse array of bold premieres and well-loved titles. Beyond its award-winning performances, Stage West offers educational programs reaching over 1,700 students and adults each year, and hosts monthly community events. With multiple performance spaces and a full-service cafe, Stage West stands as a vital and prolific contributor for local, live entertainment in Fort Worth's artistic landscape, and a beacon for the booming Near Southside neighborhood.

