Four Dallas Theaters Form The BIPOC Arts Coalition

The BIPOC Arts Coalition has announced its formation to support BIPOC communities that have been historically underserved and under-resourced - the very communities that today are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, in terms of both community health and economic impact.

The goals of the BIPOC Arts Coalition are to provide a vision and advocacy platform for antiracism, equitable funding and structural support for culturally-specific artists and performance groups in Dallas. Although the entire arts ecosystem has experienced losses during COVID-19, BIPOC arts groups and artists have historically suffered from underfunding, like the communities we represent. Our BIPOC arts organizations and artists therefore run the risk of continued underfunding at this time. Nevertheless, BIPOC arts organizations and artists are the most prepared to support communities most affected by COVID-19 and systemic racism.

In order to sustain our work with the communities we serve, the BIPOC Arts Coalition recommends the following actions to support the work of BIPOC artists and arts organizations.

From the City of Dallas, the BIPOC Arts Coalition recommends:

For the City of Dallas's Fiscal Year (FY) 20-21, fully fund the neighborhood City of Dallas Cultural Centers serving BIPOC communities

Maintain FY 19-20 funding levels of BIPOC arts organizations into FY 20-21 in the Cultural Organization's Program (COP)

Due to the overwhelming response to a recent City of Dallas grant program for ALAANA or BIPOC artists, increase FY 20-21 funding levels for neighborhood arts programs from FY 19-20 in order to increase service to BIPOC communities in need and support the growing number of BIPOC working artists seeking City support. (These programs include Pop-up cultural centers, CAP and ArtsActivate among other new initiatives. Funding and contracts should go primarily to BIPOC-led organizations and artists.)

Funding support for facilities for BIPOC Arts Organizations that own or manage buildings.

From the philanthropic community, the BIPOC Arts Coalition recommends to:

Rectify historic underfunding of BIPOC artists and arts organizations

Provide multi-year funding and investment into endowments of BIPOC arts organizations

Provide funding support for BIPOC Arts Organizations that own or manage buildings

Provide funding support for Health Insurance for BIPOC individual artists and staff at BIPOC arts organization

