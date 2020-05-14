Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Cancels Concerts at Bass Performance Hall and Concerts in the Garden

In accordance with mandated government regulations, outlined by the City of Fort Worth, Performing Arts Fort Worth has cancelled performances taking place at Bass Performance Hall until a date to be determined. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra takes the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, and staff very seriously.

The following Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performances are cancelled:

Schumann and Shostakovich: March 13, 14 & 15, 2020 at Bass Performance Hall

Carnegie Hall's Link Up: March 18, 19, & 20, 2020 at Doxology Bible Church

Tchaikovsky 5: March 27 at Murchison Performing Arts Center

Beethoven's 9th: April 3-5 at Bass Performance Hall

J.S. Bach's St. John Passion: April 11 at Arborlawn United Methodist Church

Harth-Bedoya & Hadelich: A Grand Finale: May 15-17 at Bass Performance Hall

Enigma Variations: May 21 at Bass Performance Hall

Kenny G: May 22, 23, 24 at Bass Performance Hall

Concerts in the Garden: June - July at Fort Worth Botanical Gardens

In addition, we will be rescheduling the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition, which was scheduled to take place at Bass Performance Hall on Saturday, March 14.

Patrons with tickets to cancelled performances have the option to place the value of their tickets as a credit on account for use next season, donate them back as a tax-deductible donation, or receive a refund. Additional information can be found at fwsymphony.org or by contacting the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Box Office via email at boxoffice@fwsymphony.org or via phone at (817) 665-6000.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You