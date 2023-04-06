Final Performance Of The Plano Symphony Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Season Features One Of The Greatest Symphonies Of All Time

Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will bring together the largest ensemble of musicians in PSO history for a rousing performance of one of the very best symphonies of all time - Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection." Joining 100 PSO musicians on stage will be the Plano Civic Chorus, Irving Chorale and guest soloists, soprano Haley Sicking and mezzo soprano Erin Roth Thomas.

"Mahler's extraordinary Symphony No. 2 is a significant collaboration that fulfills a long-standing dream for our music director to conduct a performance of this seminal work," commented PSO Executive Director Gregory Patterson. "It's really a once-in-a-lifetime experience that is not to be missed. We are so grateful to Tammy and Charles Miller for helping make this dream come true for our Maestro, the PSO, and our entire community."

The Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection" concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX) at 8 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tickets can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). Tickets will range in price from $37-$103 with $18 for student tickets available in select sections.

Soprano Haley Sicking is a Dallas native whose recent performances as Rosalinde in Strauss' Die Fledermaus in New York received great praise and is quickly becoming one of her signature roles. "As Rosalinde, Haley Sicking is nothing short of a star: a tireless, secure soprano that managed to be both voluminous and flexible." (Parterre Box) Voce di meche also wrote: "If the role of Rosalinde could have been better portrayed by anyone but stunning soprano Haley Sicking, we have yet to imagine it. Her comedic skills are prodigious, and her lusty soprano shone in the Czardas."

Lyric mezzo soprano Erin Roth Thomas regularly performs as a concert soloist in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, singing a vast repertoire that spans from early to 20th century music. Equally comfortable on the opera stage, Erin has performed roles that include Pitti-Sing in The Mikado, Meg Page in Falstaff, Prince Orlofsky in Die Fledermaus, The Mother in Amahl and the Night Visitors, and Hansel in Hansel and Gretel.

Under the direction of Ralph Frederick Stannard, Artistic Director and Conductor, the 90-member auditioned Plano Civic Chorus has established itself as one of premiere arts groups in North Texas. The chorus's broad repertoire ranges from the songs of the Broadway stage to the great masterworks of the classical composers. The chorus performs regularly with the Plano Symphony Orchestra and has also performed with the Dallas Chamber Orchestra, Irving Symphony Orchestra and Allen Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.

The Irving Chorale has been making beautiful music in Irving for over 35 years. Their voices have graced many stages in the DFW area and all over the world. Their mission is to promote the highest standards of choral performance and share their love of singing and music in Irving, the Dallas/Ft Worth Metroplex, the State of Texas and around the world.

This concert is sponsored by Tammy & Charles Miller, the Plano Symphony Orchestra's Virtuoso Society and the City of Plano.

To learn more about Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection" concert and other PSO events, including the concerts in next year's 41st Season, visit planosymphony.org.