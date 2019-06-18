Fair Park Welcomes 20 Interns To Inaugural Fair Park Internship Program

Fair Park First and Spectra, managers of Fair Park, recently welcomed 20 high school students from James Madison High School and Lincoln High School to the inaugural Fair Park Internship Program. The annual program will run until August 1, 2019.

"One of the pillars of Fair Park First is community involvement. This program will be the cornerstone of that pillar. We're excited to see what this can become," said Darren L. James, President of Fair Park First.

The eight-week program will involve hands-on training within multiple departments at Fair Park and its resident institutions, including marketing, event planning, operations, sales, corporate partnerships, and guest services. Fair Park First and Spectra will also provide weekly workshops, such as workplace readiness, college preparedness, and resume writing, that will provide useful skills beyond the classroom. Other components of the program include daily lunch provided by local South Dallas caterers and field trips to local entertainment venues, including AT&T Stadium, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and the American Airlines Center.

"Out of all the things that I believe Spectra and Fair Park First have to offer in the new management agreement with Fair Park, promoting community engagement and giving back to the surrounding community are some of the most important. I see that being put into motion with this program, and I'm very excited and proud to partner with them. What they are doing with the youth is invaluable," said District 7 City Council Member, Adam Bazaldua.

Upon completion of the program, each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship to put towards a four-year or two-year college, or a trade school.

"By providing these game-changing opportunities to students of both Lincoln and Madison each summer, Fair Park First and Spectra are signaling a new era at Fair Park and South Dallas," said Marian Willard, Principal of James Madison High School.

"Through these internships, Fair Park First and Spectra are demonstrating their commitment to being a great neighbor and community partner to the South Dallas community," said Johnna Weaver, Principal of Lincoln High School.

Students went through a rigorous selection process led by Dallas Independent School District (DISD) representatives, which required them to create a resume and write why they wanted to be a part of the program. Ten students from each school were selected. Fair Park First and Spectra will look to expand the annual summer program to other DISD schools in the Fair Park area in the future.

"When we partnered with Fair Park First, we created goals to provide opportunities to the local community. Our internship program is one of these goals, and we look forward to providing a valuable learning experience," said Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park.





