Fair Park Fourth Returns To Fair Park On July 4

Fair Park Fourth, presented by Regions Bank, will return to Fair Park on Tuesday, July 4, from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., for another year of community, fun, and fireworks. Last year's Fair Park Fourth celebration was the first since 2019 and welcomed over 30,000 guests.

"Fair Park Fourth is an important event for us, and it's one that we're proud to host yearly," said OVG360's Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park. "We were thrilled to see the response we got last year after a two-year hiatus, and we look forward to hosting another successful, free event."

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, live music, photo opportunities, food trucks, and other concession offerings. As the sun sets, a spectacular firework show will light the sky. Guests can experience the show inside the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park.

In addition to Fair Park Fourth activities, guests can visit some of Fair Park's Cultural Institutions and Attractions, including the African American Museum, Children's Aquarium, and Texas Discovery Gardens.

Fair Park First and OVG360 will provide additional details, including a full lineup of activities and performances closer to the event date.

For more information, visit www.fairparkdallas.com.