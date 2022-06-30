Fair Park Fourth Returns Next Month

Fair Park First and OVG360 invite you to celebrate Independence Day with family, fun, and fireworks at Fair Park Fourth, presented by Regions Bank, on Monday, July 4, starting at 4:30 p.m. Regions Bank is underwriting this and other community events at Fair Park as part of its commitment to advancing community inclusion throughout Dallas. The bank's Fair Park Fourth presenting sponsorship reflects a multi-year community partnership to bring more free community and family gatherings to the area.

"Fair Park Fourth offers families in Dallas and surrounding areas the opportunity to come together as one united community on this special day," said Tyrus Sanders, market executive for Regions Bank in Dallas. "Regions Bank is proud to support the return of this annual tradition. We are honored to work side-by-side with Fair Park in support of more opportunities to invite thousands of families to experience and enjoy everything Fair Park has to offer."

FAIR PARK FOURTH DETAILS

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature family-friendly activities for all ages, with live music from the United States Air Force Rock Band and the Kickin Brass Band. In addition to the live music, the DJ School will play fan-favorite hits in between sets.

Visitors can enjoy local vendors and exhibitors, inflatable bounce houses, slides, and obstacle courses. Fair Park Fourth also features other attractions, including lawn games across Leonhardt Lagoon, face painters, animal balloon makers, an outdoor gaming trailer, and a kid's express train. Concessions and food trucks will be available in Cotton Bowl Plaza during the event and inside Cotton Bowl Stadium when it opens. Also, Miss Teen Texas will host a meet and greet at Cotton Bowl Plaza from 4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

New this year, Fair Park Fourth will have a beer garden inside the Tower Building and a cooling station inside Grand Place. The beer garden will feature a beer flight with American and Texas beers for only $10, as well as other beer offerings. The cooling station will have Fourth of July-themed lounges and concession stands.

Gates to the Cotton Bowl Stadium will open at 7:30 p.m., with a performance from the United States Air Force Rock Band starting at 8:00 p.m. At approximately 9:40 p.m., guests can enjoy the spectacular fireworks show from inside the stadium or around the Leonhardt Lagoon.

Parking for the general public is $10 per car at Fair Park Gates 5 and 6, located off Robert B Cullum. Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.

FAIR PARK CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS AND ATTRACTIONS

In addition to enjoying the Independence Day activities at Fair Park Fourth, attendees can check out the variety of cultural institutions and attractions that call Fair Park home.

The Children's Aquarium at Fair Park will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last entry at 5:30 p.m.) for their Playa on the Plaza. The Children's Aquarium will host outdoor fun in their front yard featuring volleyball, inflatable bowling, picnic tables, and much more. It is free with admission. Admission at the Children's Aquarium is priced at $13.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 3 to 11, with free admission for children ages two (2) and below.

The Texas Discovery Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is priced at $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and older, and $5 for children ages 3-11 - children two (2) and under are free. The first 300 visitors to the Texas Discovery Garden will receive a complimentary frozen treat to beat the Fourth of July heat. Visitors can also enjoy their blooming gardens, butterfly sanctuary, and nature exhibits.

The African American Museum will be open with free admission from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hall of State and the State Fair of Texas Midway will be closed.