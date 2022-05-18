Fair Park Fourth Makes Return To Fair Park In July

Fair Park Fourth will return to Fair Park on Monday, July 4, from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. for another year of community, fun, and fireworks.

"Fair Park Fourth has been our staple event bringing the Dallas community together for years to celebrate America's independence," said Peter Sullivan General Manager at Fair Park. "It was a difficult call to cancel the event over the last two years due to the pandemic, but we are excited about its return this July."

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music from the United States Air Force Band, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings. In addition to the fun-filled activations for all, Fair Park Fourth will light the sky with a spectacular firework show. Guests can experience the show from inside the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park.

In addition to Fair Park Fourth activities, guests can visit some of Fair Park's Cultural Institutions and Attractions, including the African American Museum, Children's Aquarium, and Texas Discovery Gardens.

Fair Park First, OVG360, and Biederman Redevelopment Ventures will provide additional details, including a full lineup of activities and performances closer to the event date.

For more information, visit www.fairparkdallas.com.