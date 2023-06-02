FLY BY NIGHT Opens At Theatre Arlington, June 16

Theatre Arlington has announced the fourth installment for their 50th anniversary season, Fly by Night. The show takes place against the backdrop of bustling New York City during the 1965 blackout. With its innovative music, lyrics, and book by Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick, and Kim Rosenstock, Fly by Night takes audiences on a journey filled with true romance, dry humor, and the power of dreams.

This show manages to emulate the charm of a classical musical while creating a wholly unique tone within a fast-paced narrative.

Leading this production is a recent inductee into the Theatre Arlington Walk of Fame and Fort Worth native, Major Attaway. Attaway made his Broadway debut in Disney's Aladdin in 2016, and subsequently took over the role of the Genie. With over 1500 performances, he is the longest-running actor in the role's history. Additionally, audiences might know Attaway for his extensive voice and film acting credits, appearing in One Piece, Orange is the New Black, Kingdom, and numerous other films, TV shows, and video games. He is also an active Twitch streamer, under the name IPlayedMajor.

In the earlier days of his career, Attaway appeared in various shows at Theatre Arlington including The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, Big River & Little Shop of Horrors. Additionally, Attaway performed with numerous other local companies including Jubilee Theater, Theatre Three, and Dallas Theatre Center.

“I'm honored and elated to return to a place so influential in my theatrical upbringing.” Attaway said. Speaking further about Fly by Night he added, “This story is a beautiful tragedy with a universal message. I believe the only thing any of us possess with real value is time. This story highlights what that could mean to multiple generations at once. Whether it's the urge to remain in motion as you pursue a reason to slow down and ruminate on what may be the best time in your life or trying to slow down time to stay as close as possible to our fondest memories of special people. We address it all in this story. This show had a profound effect on my theatrical perception when I saw it in Dallas a decade ago. My goal is to offer a similar experience to audiences today!”

Handling the music direction is Vicky Nooe. Nooe has rapidly become one of the most sought-after music directors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with recent credits local including The Light in the Piazza (MainStage ILC), Sweeney Todd (UT Arlington), and Into the Woods (Dallas Theater Center). As a collaborative pianist, she has worked at Southern Methodist University, Boston Conservatory, Hebrew College, and the Upper Valley Music Center. By day, she currently works as a lecturer at the University of Texas at Arlington.

The trio of young lovers that the play follows will be played by three Theatre Arlington mainstays in Landry Beckley, Sydney Dotson, and Donovan Marie Lawson. All of whom have been seen in recent Theatre Arlington productions.

Spearheading the production in the role of the Narrator is David Lugo. While this is Lugo's debut with Theatre Arlington, audiences know him well for his numerous credits acting with Dallas Theatre Center, WaterTower Theatre, Uptown Players, and Theatre Three, among many others.

Returning to Theatre Arlington after just closing a successful run of On Golden Pond last month, local legend David Coffee will be playing the role of Mr. McClam.

Additionally, the role of Joey Storms will be filled out by stage veteran Parker Fitzgerald, whose credits include numerous shows with local companies as well as national tours with Dallas Children's Theatre, Casa Mañana, and Wishing Star Productions.

Rounding out the cast is local comedian and actor Billy Bestill as Crabble, whom audiences might remember from his recent smashing performance as Frederick Fellowes/Philip Brent in Theatre Arlington's Noises Off in April.

Behind the curtain, this production is packed with a star-studded production team. Theatre Arlington staple Michael Green is stage managing the production, with up-and-comer Javier Casablanca as Assistant Stage Manager.

The theatre's Technical Director Bryan Stevenson's unique, modern set and lighting design for the piece invites audiences to imagine the greater world these colorful characters inhabit. This world is further fleshed out by several Theatre Arlington regulars in the creative design crew including Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Hannah Bell (Costume Designer) and Robin Dotson (Properties Designer).

Fly by Night will open on Friday June 16th at 7:30 PM. Performances will continue through Sunday, July 2nd with the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm

Photo Credit: Hannah Bell