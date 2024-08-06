Eisemann Center To Present The 'Queen Of Mariachi' Aida Cuevas In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eisemann Center Presents will continue the 2024-2025 season with a very special one-night-only event, Aida Cuevas on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall.

Not only is she known as “The Queen of Mariachi,” but she's also rightfully earned the titles of “Queen of Ranchera Music,” and “La Voz de México” (the Voice of Mexico), Aida Cuevas presents a mariachi spectacle celebrating Mexico's bestselling artist, Juan Gabriel, with a new album, Aida Cuevas Canta a Juan Gabriel 40 años después. Performing her legendary friend's biggest hits, Cuevas exhibits her stunning vocals on “Te Lo Pido Por Favor,” “Te Sigo Amando,” “La Diferencia,” among others.

Juan Gabriel passed away in August 2016 as Mexico's bestselling artist of all time with over 100 million albums worldwide. Juan Gabriel, a six-time Grammy nominee, was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame in 1996 and given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2009.

Aida Cuevas is the only artist given permission by the Juan Gabriel estate to perform a tribute to Latin American icon, Juan Gabriel. With a 48-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms.

Tickets are $40 - $60 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

