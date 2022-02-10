Eisemann Center Announces Two Concerts Including Tony & Grammy Nominee Michael Cavanaugh

Two more one-night-only concerts are coming to Charles W. Eisemann Center's Hill Performance Hall this spring. On Saturday, April 9, the Eisemann Center welcomes, direct from London's West End, The Barricade Boys. One month later, on Friday, May 6, the Eisemann Center will be rockin' when Broadway star and Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Michael Cavanaugh (Movin' Out) brings his popular concert "The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John" as part of his 2022 national concert tour.

Ticket prices for both concerts range from $39-$54 and are on sale now at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at (972) 744-4650. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX.

Direct from London, meet Britain's newest and most electrifying vocal group, The Barricade Boys at the Eisemann on April 9! These stars from the West End production of the world's longest running musical, Les Misérables, will blow you away with their powerhouse vocals and slick dance routines. They transport audiences, performing an incredible array of iconic songs. Expect powerhouse ballads, beautiful operatic arias, as well as pop, rock, and swing numbers. Plus, enjoy showstoppers from Broadway shows including Jersey Boys, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and, of course, Les Misérables. Seen by over 3 million people worldwide, this is an all-new "British Invasion!"

Michael Cavanaugh will be ready to rock the Eisemann on May 6! Described as "Brilliant," by Variety Magazine, "Amazing," by The New York Times, and "Entertainer of the Year," by Reuters, Michael scored his big break when Billy Joel handpicked him for the lead in Broadway's smash hit Movin' Out. The role garnered him rave reviews and accolades, culminating with Grammy and Tony Award nominations. In this one-night-only concert, he will lead his band through the biggest hits by Billy Joel and Elton John. Experience this high-octane show and you'll realize why Billboard Magazine calls him the "New Voice of the American Rock 'n Roll Songbook." Michael is definitely "Keeping the Faith!"

These two concerts join the 2022 spring lineup of concerts that includes the previously announced Celtic Angels Ireland joined by Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

For more information about all of the events coming soon to the Eisemann Center, please visit www.eisemanncenter.com.