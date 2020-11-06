Eisemann Center Announces The Choir of Man Virtual Performance Rescheduled Due to Lockdown in London

The performance by The Choir of Man is being postponed to Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 7 PM (1:30 AM London time).

Due to the current month-long lockdown in England caused by the pandemic, the November 19 live stream performance by The Choir of Man is being postponed to Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 7 PM (1:30 AM London time). The show will air only one time that night with no viewing options afterward.

The Eisemann Center staff has been working with the producers of the hit show The Choir of Man to create a live virtual concert especially for Richardson/North Texas audiences. That show, The Choir of Man: Virtually Live from London, will be available for viewing through a streaming platform for one performance only on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 7 PM. All ticketholders are being notified by email and phone of the rescheduled date and given all options available to them including a full refund of their ticket price and service fees if they are unable to transfer to the new date.

For more information, patrons may call the Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 or email tickets@eisemanncenter.com . The Eisemann Center sincerely regrets any inconvenience to our valued patrons and wishes to express our gratitude for your business.

