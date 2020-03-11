Echo Theatre Will Present the Regional Premiere of THE OTHER FELIX by Reina Hardy

The Other Felix: A darkly comic Scenea??Noir about the power of obsessive love. Felix Bettleman is a small-time card shark waiting on that lucky streak that sets him up for life. But life has other plans; including a bad case of identity theft, and Detective Marlow Sharpe - a dame with a keen mind, kind heart, and a disinclination to reveal either. Unravel the secret of The Other Felix and discover how a mystery woman named Lily fits into the picture.

**Adult Language: Viewer Discretion Advised**

TICKET INFORMATION

Reserve/purchase tickets online at echotheatre.org. Processing fees apply for all credit card orders placed online and at the door.

Groups of 8+ / Echo 100 Members may request "reserved" seats by emailing reservations@echotheatre.org and pay online or at the door.

Reserve online for Thursday Pay-What-You-Can-Afford performances and pay at the door. $5+ suggested.

General Admission: $20 for Adults

$10 for Students & Adults 65+

Free for Active Military, Veterans, & First Responders

VENUE

Lochwood Library Black Box Theater TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

RUN

April 9 - 25, 2020





