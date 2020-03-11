Echo Theatre Will Present the Regional Premiere of THE OTHER FELIX by Reina Hardy

Echo Theatre Will Present the Regional Premiere of THE OTHER FELIX by Reina Hardy

The Other Felix: A darkly comic Scenea??Noir about the power of obsessive love. Felix Bettleman is a small-time card shark waiting on that lucky streak that sets him up for life. But life has other plans; including a bad case of identity theft, and Detective Marlow Sharpe - a dame with a keen mind, kind heart, and a disinclination to reveal either. Unravel the secret of The Other Felix and discover how a mystery woman named Lily fits into the picture.

**Adult Language: Viewer Discretion Advised**

TICKET INFORMATION

Reserve/purchase tickets online at echotheatre.org. Processing fees apply for all credit card orders placed online and at the door.

Groups of 8+ / Echo 100 Members may request "reserved" seats by emailing reservations@echotheatre.org and pay online or at the door.

Reserve online for Thursday Pay-What-You-Can-Afford performances and pay at the door. $5+ suggested.

General Admission: $20 for Adults

$10 for Students & Adults 65+

Free for Active Military, Veterans, & First Responders

VENUE

Lochwood Library Black Box Theater TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

RUN

April 9 - 25, 2020




