Echo Theatre Presents IT'S MY PARTY at The Bath House Cultural Center

In honor of the 19th Amendment's Centennial Anniversary last year, Echo Theatre produced four virtual readings of the incredible true story of how women fought for the right to vote. Those readings won one of the first TACA Resiliency Grants ever awarded and inspired countless young women to get out and vote. Over the next year, Echo continued to deliver an exceptional season of virtual programming to audiences across Dallas and around the world. This fall, the theatre will finally revive the production live at the Bath House Cultural Center, followed by a virtual streaming option. Now entering a new wave of the pandemic and finding ourselves with a new risk of the suffragist story being removed from Texas curriculum, the theatre is working to ensure that this production once again provides a safe space for families to support theatre and celebrate the women who paved the way for our rights.

The opening night will be on on September 17th at the Bath House Cultural Center. There will be a pre-show reception at 7:30pm featuring a suffragist gallery cultivated by this production's Dramaturg, Chris Sanders, highlighting those who continue to fight for women+ rights today. The show will begin at 8:00pm and will be followed by a champagne toast with the cast and creative team.

Based on real, historical figures, It's My Party! delves into the messy, often violent, backstory of the women's suffrage movement.

Performances will be onstage LIVE at the Historic Bath House Cultural Center & Polling Place from September 17 - October 10, 2021. Audiences can then stream a recording of the production from October 10 - 17. The run time for the production is approximately 90 minutes. After the Saturday matinees, we encourage you to stick around for a talk-back, where you can discuss the play with the cast, creative team, and other audience members.

Safety is the theatre's top priority, and masks will be required at all times. Seating will be limited, assigned, and distanced. Additional equipment will be utilized to promote air circulation throughout the performance space. A streaming option will also be available from October 10-17 after the live run.

This live production is appropriate for all ages. The theatre highly encourages young women and girls to attend the performance and learn about the incredible true story of how women won the right to vote!