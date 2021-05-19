East Dallas Arts Presents The StarKid Production FIREBRINGER

East Dallas Arts presents its sixth socially distanced, live stream production, the StarKid production Firebringer, a comedic musical about the prehistoric era when the invention of fire is discovered.

Directed by Tom Parr and featuring a local Dallas cast ages 15 - 35 years, Firebringer opens with a live stream performance this Friday, May 21st. East Dallas Arts will welcome its first socially distanced live audience since March 2020 on Saturday, May 22nd at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students. Visit https://eastdallasarts.org for tickets.

Since the pandemic forced theaters to close in March 2020, East Dallas Arts was still able to present five live stream productions on their new socially distanced stage - which featured 4 x 4 plexiglass boxes built for each actor. East Dallas Arts' first socially distanced, live stream production, Spring Awakening, directed by Broadway's Jeremy Landon Hays, opened in September 2020.

East Dallas Arts' second socially distanced, live stream production, also directed by Jeremy Landon Hays, KEDA's Night of the Living Dead, premiered in October 2020. The third live stream production, The Christmas Line: A Chorus Line Parody, directed by Tom Parr, premiered in November 2020, with Bright Star, directed by Broadway's Jeremy Landon Hays and You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, directed by Tom Parr premiering in January 2021.

East Dallas Arts will be presenting another StarKid production, Twisted, which will run from August 6 - 14th.

East Dallas Arts is located at 10620 E. Northwest Highway on the southwest quadrant of Lake Highlands/Plano Rd. and Northwest Highway. For tickets and additional information, visit eastdallasarts.org.