Duke Ellington Takes Center Stage In Urban Arts Center's LOVE YOU MADLY

Dallas' premiere urban theater, Urban Arts Center (UAC) closes its 2nd season with a big band tribute to the Harlem Cotton Club of the 1920s with "Love You Madly: Celebrating the Music of Duke Ellington." UAC Producing Executive Director, Jiles R. King II, helms the Dallas based jazz band, dancers, singers and narrators. The swanky concert "Love You Madly" spins a sumptuous glamorous look of the original Jazz Age.

"Having lived in Harlem during graduate school, I fell in love with everything the Uptown sector of Manhattan had to offer." recalls Jiles. "History was everywhere you looked. Duke Ellington's music is part of that history. The Cotton Club is part of that history. To pair the Cotton Club with Dallas' immense artistic talent is a match made in musical heaven."

Dallas' multi-faceted singer, Gaye Arbuckle, leads the dynamic group through the history of music with songs made famous by singers like Mahalia Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, Ivie Anderson and Bing Crosby. Rounding out the cadre of singers are, Babs Ipaye, Rickie Jones, Shennaya King and Drea Randle.



The show highlights 15 of the Dukes most iconic songs under the band direction of Dean Hill, musical direction of Andrea Wallace and choreography by JuNene K. Rounding out the creative team included technical direction and lighting by Milton Tatum, costume design by Beehive Design Studios, stage management by Erin Nicole, Judah Agbonkhina and Nkechi Murray.

Love You Madly is a part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project and runs June 2-4, 2022 at 8:00 pm at Annette Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Arts District. Tickets are $29.50 for general admission and can be purchased at tickets.attpac.org.

