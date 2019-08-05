Drama Desk Award Winner And Tony Nominee Saycon Sengbloh Joins Line-Up For 4th Annual Dallas Cabaret Festival

Last year, when Drama Desk Award Winner and Tony Nominee, Saycon Sengbloh, was in Dallas, she joined us for a mini-set at the Opening night of the Dallas Cabaret Festival. This year, Ms. SENGBLOH returns to headline the 4th Annual Dallas Cabaret Festival!! An accomplished performer of song, stage and screen, she comes back to close out the Festival the way she brought it in last year - with a BANG!

This marks our 2nd year at the historical Bath House Cultural Center. Thanks to the generosity of the BHCC and the support of the Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs and private donors, there is no increase in ticket prices. We've set the bar high with past headliners: Birdland's Cast Party hosts Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch, award winning jazz artist Cynthia Scott and last year's headliner, Broadway and cabaret veteran T. Oliver Reid. We are so excited to continue to bring this caliber of entertainment this year with Ms. Sengbloh.

Tickets for the Festival will go on sale Tuesday, August 6th at 10:00 am. Advance tickets will be $30 for a Full Festival Pass (all 3 shows) or $15 per night. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. General admission seating is first come/first serve. All performances take place at the Bath House Cultural Center Underground, 521 E. Lawther, Dallas, TX. Doors will open at 7:00 and shows will begin at 7:30. A delicious dinner prepared by Our Door To Yours Catering will be available for purchase each night. The entire line up is as follows:

Thursday, August 22nd -7:30 pm- DISCO INFERNO - A celebration of an era of the best music and the worst clothes ever with Denise Lee, Angie McWhirter and other special guests!! Featuring Norman Williams and Da Band

Friday, August 23rd - 7:30 p.m. 'So You Think You Can Cabaret' Winner Malcolm Beatty. Immediately following at 8:30pm Peggy & Bill Lohr with their show 'Songs Most Requested'.

Saturday, August 24th - 7:30 Saycon Sengbloh brings her seductive style and sensational vocals to the Bath House Stage.

Each year the Dallas Cabaret Festival selects a charitable organization to highlight and raise awareness to their mission. This year we have chosen the newly formed 'Bonnie Jean Foundation, an organization created to honor the legacy of Bonnie Jean Stoner, and share her love for theater with children in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas.

For tickets: https://dcfest19.eventbrite.com

For info email: denise@deniseleeonstage.com

*Performers subject to change.

Fresh off her stellar performance as Rosaleen, which earned her rave reviews in Atlantic Theatre's, The Secret Life of Bees Sengbloh won the Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination for her role as "Wife #1" in Eclipsed on Broadway starring Lupita Nyong'o. She played FBI Director Angela Webster on ABC's 6th season of Scandal and starred in the feature film, Double Play, directed by Ernest Dickerson. She has also been seen on film and television in Finding Fela; American Gangster; Across the Universe; Funny Valentines; "The Good Wife"; "The Night Of " on HBO; and NBC's "Law & Order." She can currently be seen as Detective Jules Becker on the CW show, "In the Dark. Her Broadway credits include Wicked, Holler if Ya Hear Me; Motown the Musical; Fela!; Hair; The Color Purple; Aida as well as the national tour of Rent . And the plays Hurt Village and Eclipsed Off-Broadway. Her podcast blog is SayconTalks and she is on the Board of Directors for Monrovia Football Academy, a school in her father's native Liberia, West Africa. Search for her song, "Everything" on iTunes, Amazon, and Googleplay. SayconSengbloh.com

Malcolm Beaty, known to DFW theater audiences, makes his cabaret debut as the winner of this year's 'So You Think You Can Cabaret' competition. Beaty is the 3rd winner of the SYTYCC competition held annually at Two Corks and a Bottle. The competition showcases budding Cabaret performers in the D-FW area.

Peggy Lauren Lohr has enjoyed an impressive vocal career including film, theater, television commercials, cruise lines, and Dallas and L.A.'s hottest clubs. Peggy has worked with noted lyricists and composers including Marilyn and Alan Bergman, Dave Grusin, Johnny Mandel, John Barry, Michel Legrand and Lalo Schiffrin. She has performed at the La Costa Weekend starring Barbara Walters and Howard Keel and with the great Les Brown and The Band of Renown. Peggy's vocal film credits include "American Flyer", "For the Boys", "Best Friends", and "Out of Africa".Peggy is accompanied by her husband Bill Lohr, an accomplished pianist who has traveled the world as an accompanist for noted singers such as Al Jarreau, Carmen MacRae and most notably as the pianist for Lou Rawls for six years. Bill has performed at the London Palladium, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, as well as numerous television appearances, including The Tonight Show. In 1994, Bill moved to Branson, Missouri and became the conductor and pianist for Andy Williams at the Moon River Theater. In 1995, Bill became pianist for the Lawrence Welk Orchestra.

Angie McWhirter/Associate Producer

Award-winning multi-talented Angie McWhirter, made her Cabaret debut in our 1st Season. Incredibly versitile, Angie is a crowd favorite that can sing anything from Classic Country to a Broadway Belter.

Denise Lee Founder, CEO and Executive Producer of the DLO Cabaret Series and Dallas Cabaret Festival. She's an award-winning actress, singer based in Dallas. She has performed here and abroad for over 30 years. Her powerful voice, warm, friendly demeanor, and her sassy and sensual performance style has charmed theater, nightclub and television audiences for more than three decades.





