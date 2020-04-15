Deborah Ann Trimble Joins Dallas Summer Musicals as New Vice President of Development

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced Deborah Ann Trimble as its new Vice President of Development. Trimble is a seasoned fundraising executive with over 20 years of experience and has held senior management development roles in presenting and producing theaters across the country.

"I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Dallas Summer Musicals whose commitment to excellence, extraordinary energy, and leadership is an inspiration to me. DSM's deep desire to maximize the impact of live musical theater on the Dallas community, and each individual within it, is truly incredible," says Trimble. "It will be an honor to build support for the many community collaborations and integrated educational initiatives DSM is embracing. I look forward to becoming a citizen of the vibrant city of Dallas and to all of us working together to create a better greater North Texas through the performing arts."

"We are extremely excited to welcome Deborah to our team," says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "Her diverse experience and inspirational commitment to fundraising for the arts make her an exceptional asset for our organization's increasing momentum to serve our North Texas communities with the spirit of Broadway."

Trimble comes to Dallas from Sarasota, Florida, where she served as Campaign Director for the Sarasota Orchestra. Her previous positions also include Vice President of Development at The New 42nd Street, a leading performing arts nonprofit in New York City, and Development Director for the nonprofit La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. Trimble holds a B.A. in Journalism from Buffalo State College and an M.A. in Arts Administration from the University at Buffalo.





