Lyric Stage Presents LYRIC UNDER THE STARS, A Free Concert Series Kicking Off June 22

Lyric Stage, a theatre company dedicated to the development and preservation of the musical, hosts a free summer concert series—Lyric Under the Stars—in June and July at 8:30 p.m. at its studio, 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207. Hosted at the lawn behind the Lyric Stage Studio and next to the levy, each concert features a different theme, meaning there is a show for everyone.

The first show on Saturday, June 22nd at 8:30 p.m. is entitled Decade Night: A Tour Through Each Decade from the 1920s to the 2020s. The concert is a mix of solos, duets and small groups, and this first concert's performers are Alena Beggs, Sydney Cornelius, Ethan Rodriguez-Mullins and Jeff Wells (see bios at end). The band includes Sam Walker on guitar, Gannon Phillips on bass and Wes Griffin on the drums with Hans Grim playing keys and leading the band.

Guests are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair and a cooler with food and beverages to enjoy a tour through each decade from the 1920s up until 2020.

Upcoming shows:

June 29 at 8:30 p.m. Mixed Up Summer: A Night of Unlikely Genre Mashups

Performers: Briana Berk, Laura Lites, Robert Mata, Ken Simmons

July 13 at 8:30 p.m. These Go to 11!: Where Every Song Rocks it Out of the Park

Tiana Shuntae Alexander, Daniel Hernandez, Shane Duckett, Antavius Draughn

July 20 at 8:30 p.m. Voice Versa: Songs Sung From a Whole Different Perspective

Micah Green, Sydney Hamil, Greg Hullett, Jayden Russell

Lyric Stage is a Dallas based 501c3 not for profit professional musical theatre company established with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. Opening in 1993, Lyric Stage is celebrating their 31st year. In the past 30 years, the theatre has produced over 125 productions, including 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. Lyric Stage is located on 1170 Quaker St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA. For more information, visit www.lyricstage.org.

Lyric Under the Stars Performers:

Alena Beggs is excited to be returning to the stage for the first time after recently getting married! She was last seen right here at Lyric Stage's production of Great American Trailer Park musical as Pippi. Other Lyric Stage credits include Aida and Rocky Horror Picture Show. As an old soul, Alena is happy to take a trip through the decades alongside her talented former cast mates!

Sydney Cornelius is excited to return for the Lyric Under the Stars series. Her most recent Lyric appearances include Little Shop of Horrors as Chiffon the Urchin, Cinderella as the Fairy Godmother. She has also co-directed and directed several shows such as In the Heights. She also has experience working as a costume designer and set designer. Sydney is abundantly thankful to her tribe for their steadfastness and vigilant support. She is also excited have welcomed her vibrant baby girl, Ember Marie.

Ethan Rodriguez-Mullins is an actor, singer, music director and musician in DFW. He was last seen at Lyric Stage as Tobias Ragg (Sweeney Todd) & Riff Raff (Rocky Horror). His favorite roles include LeFou (Beauty & The Beast), & Mr. Tumnus (The Lion, The Witch, And the Wardrobe) at Dallas Children's Theatre, Hamlet (Hamlet) & Cogsworth (Beauty & The Beast) at Oklahoma Shakespeare Festival. Ethan's music director credits include Addams Family (NTPA), Godspell (CORP) and Park-A-Palooza ll (Collin College).

Jeff Wells is thrilled to be a part of this amazingly talented group for Lyric Stage's concert series. He recently appeared in “The Producers” as Franz and in “Little Shop of Horrors” as Orin. His favorite role however is Frank in “The Rocky Horror Show” Jeff would like to thank his wife, Jenci, and his daughters, Savannah and Sabella, for supporting his weirdness.

