David Lomelí Named Artistic Consultant for The Dallas Opera

Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, today announced that David Lomelí, currently director of artistic administration for The Dallas Opera, is assuming the new role of artistic consultant for TDO effective May 1, 2021, when he assumes the position of chief artistic officer for The Santa Fe Opera.

Lomelí, who joined The Dallas Opera in 2014 will remain closely involved with the company, where he will continue to serve in multiple capacities: advising on casting of key artistic roles and potential co-productions; advising on strategy for the Hart Institute of Women Conductors, for which he will continue to serve on the faculty; serving as an advisor for TDO's local and national vocal competitions; advising on overall digital strategy; and continuing to develop programming and overall business strategy for the company's TDO Network. Lomelí is the originator and curator of TDO Network, an ever- evolving collection of original programming for the opera community that now has Facebook viewership of close to 100 million worldwide.

"We are thrilled David is taking this wonderful new opportunity in Santa Fe," Derrer said, "and equally thrilled that he will continue to be a part of operations at The Dallas Opera, where he has made such important contributions."

Prior to his career in arts management, Mr. Lomelí was a world-renowned tenor who performed with an array of top international opera companies and symphony orchestras. He also holds degrees in marketing and computer science.

"The Dallas Opera has afforded me so many new opportunities," Lomelí, said, "and I am happy to be able to continue my association here with my colleagues and the countless members of The Dallas Opera family, who have become my friends. I am especially grateful to the leadership team of Ian Derrer, Emmanuel Villaume, and Lisa Bury for all their kindness, cheering, and support in this transition."