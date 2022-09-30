Dallas Theater Center Presents TROUBLE IN MIND

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) presents Trouble in Mind at the Kalita Humphreys Theater Oct. 13 - 30. Directed by Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Tiana Kaye Blair, Trouble in Mind is a funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York Theater. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522 - 8499.

Written by Alice Childress, Trouble in Mind is a groundbreaking American comedy/drama, both written and set in the mid-1950s. It tells the story of Wiletta Mayer, an African American actress cast in a supposedly "progressive" play about racism written by a white male author-which turns out to be anything but progressive. Trouble in Mind opened off-Broadway in 1955 and became the first play by a Black female playwright to be optioned for Broadway. When Childress, the real-life playwright, refused to change the ending at the request of the white producers, the production was called off. Seven decades later, this nearly-lost classic is making a comeback at theaters across the country, proving that this funny and moving play is a piece for our times.

"Alice Childress' comedy/drama masterpiece allows us to laugh while re-visiting Broadway in 1957, through a 2022 lense," explains Blair. "This story, written in the 1950's as a contemporary piece, reveals to us, in a hilarious way, the legacies of the past that still live with us in today's entertainment industry."

Joining Blair from the Brierley Resident Acting Company are Bob Hess as Bill O'Wray and Zachary J. Willis as John Nevins. Additional cast members include David Coffee as Henry, Claire Greenberg as Judy Sears, Tony Key as Sheldon Forrester, M. Denise Lee as Wiletta Mayer, Jeremy Rishe as Al Manners, Mac Welch as Eddie Fenton and Candice Marie Woods as Millie Davis. Bradley Atuba, Myiesha J. Duff, Michael Michel and Ken Orman will serve as understudies.

In addition to Blair directing, the creative team consists of Edmund Simpson II as assistant director, Melpomene Katakalos as set designer, April Hickman as costume designer, Claudia Jenkins Martinez as sound designer, Emilee Biles as assistant sound designer, Driscoll Otto as lighting and projection designer and Andrew Garvis as assistant lighting and projection designer. Ruth E. Kramer is the production's stage manager alongside Mary Ruth Knackstedt as assistant stage manager and Malaisian Parker as production assistant.

Support for Trouble in Mind is generously provided by Associate Producing Sponsor Holland & Knight.

Following Trouble in Mind are the remaining 2022-2023 season productions presented as follows: Native Gardens (Feb. 16, 2023 - March 5, 2023); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, and Into The Woods (April 7, 2023 - April 30, 2023); in the Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall. In addition, A Christmas Carol (Nov. 25 - Dec. 24) will take place in the Potter Rose Performance Hall. All dates, titles and venues are subject to change