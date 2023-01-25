Dallas Theater Center Presents NATIVE GARDENS

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) presents Native Gardens at the Kalita Humphreys Theater Feb. 9 - Feb. 26. Directed by Sylvia Cervantes Blush. Native Gardens is a brilliant comedy written by Mexican-American playwright Karen Zacarías, in which cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522 - 8499.

The story follows the experiences of neighboring couples as they negotiate a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line between their properties which soon becomes a dispute, exposing both couples', and perhaps our own, notions of race, preference, class, age and privilege.

Zacarías, through comedy, addresses the nuances and challenges of modern society with a comedic approach. "I'm thrilled to welcome playwright Karen Zacarías' work back to the DTC stage," said Kevin Moriarty, DTC Executive Director. "Her play is a hilarious comedy that also reveals her open-hearted view of human relationships. In Native Gardens, Karen has written great comic roles for actors that are perfectly suited for our Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, including Sally Nystuen Vahle, who is celebrating her 30th anniversary season at DTC. I can't wait to sit in the theater with audiences and enjoy the communal power of shared laughter and great performances. The play celebrates how people can look beyond their differences and rediscover their shared humanity"

The production is directed by the acclaimed Sylvia Cervantes Blush. "Unpacking the themes of the play is exciting" says Blush "[the play] is funny but an important story because we all must learn to live 'next to' our neighbor." Joining Cervantes Blush are actors from the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company: Bob Hess, Christopher Llewyn Ramirez, Tiffany Solano, Olivia de Guzman, Sally Nystuen Vahle in her 30th season as a resident acting company member, Christina Austin Lopez and Alex Organ. The Company is joined by actors Esteban Vilchez, Rudy Lopez and Stacia Goad-Malone.

In addition to Cervantes Blush directing, the creative team consists of scenic design by Sara Ryung Clement, costume, hair and makeup design by Carolyn Mazuca, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by David Lanza and Stephen Ravet is the stage manager.

Dallas Theater Center also celebrates Sally Nystuen Vahle for 30 years of artistry with Dallas Theater Center.

Sally is a member of DTC's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company and has impacted audiences through the years in some of DTC's most memorable productions. Some of Sally's favorite roles include: Marley and Old Joe in A Christmas Carol (2022), Mrs. White in Clue, Ouiser in Steel Magnolias; Mildred in Miller, Mississippi; Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (2016); Fraulein Kost in Cabaret; Medea; Clytemnestra in Electra, and Tracey in Sweat. Sally is also a Professor of Acting in the Department of Dance and Theatre at The University of North Texas.

Following Native Gardens is the final production of the Dallas Theater Center 2022-2023 season Into The Woods (April 7, 2023 - April 30, 2023); in the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall. All dates, titles and venues are subject to change.