Photos: First Look At The Cast of KISS ME, KATE At Arts Fort Worth

Cole Porter's classic musical Kiss Me. Kate is running from July 12, 2024 – July 28, 2024, at Arts Fort Worth (1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, within the Sanders Theatre.) See photos of the cast below!

This classic musical comedy, brimming with show-stopping Cole Porter songs like "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare," takes you behind the scenes of a theater company as they put on a production of The Taming of the Shrew.

Watch the sparks fly as a feuding divorced couple find themselves starring opposite each other. Get ready for a night of music and romance.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Stewart and Lauren Morgan



Jayme Vaughn-Linebarger, Ashley Hawkins, Molly Rose, Emily Bailey, and Liv Hopkins

A. Solomon Abah Jr. and Gary Payne

Lauren Morgan and Kyle Holt

Molly Rose, Jason Suber, and Lauren Morgan

