Cast Set For The Premiere Of TUTTI FRUTTI- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LITTLE RICHARD At The Dallas Theater Center

The show chronicles Little Richard's rise to fame and his impact on rock and roll.

By: Jul. 02, 2024
Super Bad Theater Company has announced Their Outstanding Cast for Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard (A New Musical) led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL

Tutti Frutti The Musical, is a full length stage production, telling the story of The Architect of Rock and Roll, Richard Wayne Penniman, better known to The World as Little Richard. From his early days (1948) being discovered by the Godmother of Rock and Roll Sister Rosetta Tharpe and being inspired by the talents of Billy Wright and Esquerita. Starting out and spanning nearly 7 years of what would become a monumental career until his abrupt stop (1957). In 1985, A young and ambitious writer for a prominent news journal company is given the daunting task of interviewing Mr. Richard Penniman for the Inaugural Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class story, albeit reluctant of taken an assignment for a "Non Well Known artist" Scott finds himself in a whirlwind of information and digesting the true Rock and Roll History. He will discover how a divided music industry, troubled but impactful childhood, sexual fluidity, ever so changing of the sounds of music and the murder and love for his father. shaped Mr. Richard's work. A live band accompanies, bringing the passion of his music alive while offering a message of freedom, breaking racial boundaries, artistic exploration and being bold enough to be Authentically You.

Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard

By Dedrick Weathersby
Directed by Snoop Robinson
Musical Direction- Michael Herron
Arrangement- Justin Rayna
Choreographer: Terrance M. Johnson
Stage Manager: Morgan Becker
Assistant Stage Manager: Jiles King
Costume Designer: Passion Hampton

  • Dedrick Weathersby* as Little Richard Penniman
  • Twon Marcel Pope as Mr. Richard Penniman
  • Matthew Simmons as Scott
  • Ebonique Mapps as Ernestine Campbell/EnsembleWhitney Lampkin as Audrey Robinson/Ensemble
  • Patreece Dade-Ohakam as Sister Rosetta Tharpe/Ensemble
  • Davian Jackson as Bumps Blackwell/ Billy Wright/Ensemble
  • Landan Berlof as Pat Boone/Alan Freed/Ensemble
  • E'tian Parker as Clint Brantley/Ensemble
  • Ben Tinsley as Art Rupe/Ensemble
  • Julianna Cauterucci as Ensemble/Assistant Dance Captain
  • Averi Cross/Ensemble/Audrey Robinson u/s
  • Jordan Burns as Dance Captain/Ensemble
  • Treve "TJ" Davis as Ensemble
  • Ashley Tysor as Ensemble
  • Kayla Marshall as Ensemble/Ernestine Campbell u/s
  • Tamya J. Simmons as Ensemble/ Sister Rosetta Tharpe u/s 
  • Jada Jay as Ensemble

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard Premieres Saturday December 21, 2024 at The Dallas Theater Center (Kalita Humphreys Theater)

 




