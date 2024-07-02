Cast Set For The Premiere Of TUTTI FRUTTI- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LITTLE RICHARD At The Dallas Theater Center

The show chronicles Little Richard's rise to fame and his impact on rock and roll.
Super Bad Theater Company has announced Their Outstanding Cast for Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard (A New Musical) led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby.
ABOUT THE MUSICAL
Tutti Frutti The Musical, is a full length stage production, telling the story of The Architect of Rock and Roll, Richard Wayne Penniman, better known to The World as Little Richard. From his early days (1948) being discovered by the Godmother of Rock and Roll Sister Rosetta Tharpe and being inspired by the talents of Billy Wright and Esquerita. Starting out and spanning nearly 7 years of what would become a monumental career until his abrupt stop (1957). In 1985, A young and ambitious writer for a prominent news journal company is given the daunting task of interviewing Mr. Richard Penniman for the Inaugural Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class story, albeit reluctant of taken an assignment for a "Non Well Known artist" Scott finds himself in a whirlwind of information and digesting the true Rock and Roll History. He will discover how a divided music industry, troubled but impactful childhood, sexual fluidity, ever so changing of the sounds of music and the murder and love for his father. shaped Mr. Richard's work. A live band accompanies, bringing the passion of his music alive while offering a message of freedom, breaking racial boundaries, artistic exploration and being bold enough to be Authentically You.
Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard
By Dedrick Weathersby
Directed by Snoop Robinson
Musical Direction- Michael Herron
Arrangement- Justin Rayna
Choreographer: Terrance M. Johnson
Stage Manager: Morgan Becker
Assistant Stage Manager: Jiles King
Costume Designer: Passion Hampton
*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard Premieres Saturday December 21, 2024 at The Dallas Theater Center (Kalita Humphreys Theater)
Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos