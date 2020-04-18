Dallas Theater Center Announces 2020-21 Season - THE SOUND OF MUSIC, NATIVE GARDENS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and More!

Dallas Theater Center has tentatively announced its 2020-21 season, even amidst the uncertainty surrounding the current health crisis.

"We strive to bring you plays and musicals-including classics, comedies, and dramas-in new and exciting ways," the company said. "We bring you this exciting work, made entirely in Dallas, in part because you support us as a season ticket holder."

The recent cancellation of live arts and entertainment performances due to public health concerns is creating very real financial consequences for the national arts community. Purchasing your subscription now supports Dallas Theater Center during these uncertain times, and will help to mitigate losses and ensure the future of the arts in Dallas.

The Sound of Music

Music by Richard Rodgers • Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

Directed by Kevin Moriarty

Kalita Humphreys Theater

A country divided. A family paralyzed by loss. A young woman afraid to love. Dallas Theater Center boldly re-examines one of the most beloved musical theater classics ever written. Join us on this heartwarming journey of love and faith, and once again let your heart thrill to The Sound of Music.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Based on the Book by Cheryl Strayed

Adapted for the Stage by Nia Vardalos

Co-Conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Nia Vardalos

Directed by Joel Ferrell

Dee and Charles Wyly Studio Theatre

Based on the best selling book by Cheryl Strayed (author of Wild), Tiny Beautiful Things follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her. Rich with humor, insight, compassion - and absolute honesty - Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Vichet Chum

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

Kalita Humphreys Theater

It's senior year in Carrollton, Texas, and Riverside High School's competitive theater troupe is climbing back to the top from last year's unprecedented loss. Dara is trying to rally his teammates, while new kid Paul disrupts Dara's complete understanding of himself and his small-town suburban life. When Coaches Dirkson and Blow make a bold choice for the one-act play competition and the community takes issue, friends and rivals duke it out and find themselves. High School Play is a uniquely Texan and thoroughly universal coming of age comedy by Texas playwright Vichet Chum, directed by Texas native Tiffany Nichole Greene (Director, Dallas Theater Center's A Christmas Carol 2018;, Resident Director, Hamilton national tour). A co-production with Alley Theatre

Native Gardens

Written by Karen Zacarías

Kalita Humphreys Theater

You can't choose your neighbors. In this brilliant new comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbeque for Pablo's colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

What to Send Up When It Goes Down

Written by Aleshea Harris

Directed by Akin Babatunde

Dee and Charles Wyly Studio Theatre

What to Send Up When It Goes Down is a play, a ritual and a home-going celebration that bears witness to the physical and spiritual deaths of Black people as a result of racist violence. Meant to disrupt the pervasiveness of anti-blackness and acknowledge the resilience of Black people throughout history, Aleshea Harris's acclaimed, groundbreaking play blurs the boundaries between actors and audiences, offering a space for catharsis, discussion, reflection, and healing.

A co-production with Stage West Theater

Season Add-Ons

Subscribers get first access and discounted pricing for the best seats in the house!

Designing Women

A World Premiere written by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

The creator of the mega-hit TV show is back with a world premiere play that brings the series to life for our current age. Teeming with raucous hilarity and channeling the series' one-of-a-kind, trademark voice, Designing Women sets out to re-unite its audience-if nothing else-in laughter. It's 2020, and Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene are partners in the Atlanta-based interior design firm, Sugarbaker's. But with the firm in crisis, they're on the verge of a radical decision to sell the business and separate. A timely, whip-smart and deeply funny new Southern comedy set to take the theater world by storm. A co-production with theaterSquared and Alabama Shakespeare Festival

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens, adapted by Kevin Moriarty

Dallas' family-favorite holiday tradition.

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, Potter Rose Performance Hall

Tis the season to be jolly when Dallas' favorite holiday tradition returns to the Wyly Theatre! Three spirits have come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present, and future that annually delights audiences across North Texas. But will it be enough to save Scrooge's soul? Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, the Tony Award winning Dallas Theater Center's A Christmas Carol boldly reimagines Dickens' classic tale of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas.





