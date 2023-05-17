Dallas Symphony Orchestra Performs the World Premiere of THE UNICORN'S BIRTHDAY

The performance is on June 3, 2023 at 11 am.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra commissioned Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum award-winning composer Bob Singleton to create a new family-friendly concert. "The Unicorn's Birthday" will premiere on June 3, 2023 at 11 am at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The story is a charming, fantasy-and-fun-filled symphony experience with terrific music, fun sounds, captivating on-stage activity, friendly graphics, and gentle audience interactivity. This new work is designed to be a welcoming concert for families as well as those with special needs.

The Unicorn's Birthday | My DSO Concert

Meyerson Symphony Center

June 3, 2023 at 11 am

Tickets start at $17

Conducted by Maurice Cohn

Tickets: Click Here

Join the DSO for the premiere of The Unicorn's Birthday! The Dallas Symphony Orchestra commissioned Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum award-winning composer, Bob Singleton, to create this sensory-friendly concert. "The Unicorn's Birthday" will be a gentle, fantasy-and-fun-filled symphony experience with terrific music, fun sounds, captivating on-stage activity, friendly graphics, and gentle audience interactivity.




Recommended For You