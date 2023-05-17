Dallas Symphony Orchestra Performs the World Premiere of THE UNICORN'S BIRTHDAY

The performance is on June 3, 2023 at 11 am.
POPULAR
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra commissioned Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum award-winning composer Bob Singleton to create a new family-friendly concert. "The Unicorn's Birthday" will premiere on June 3, 2023 at 11 am at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The story is a charming, fantasy-and-fun-filled symphony experience with terrific music, fun sounds, captivating on-stage activity, friendly graphics, and gentle audience interactivity. This new work is designed to be a welcoming concert for families as well as those with special needs.
The Unicorn's Birthday | My DSO Concert
Meyerson Symphony Center
June 3, 2023 at 11 am
Tickets start at $17
Conducted by Maurice Cohn
Tickets: Click Here
Join the DSO for the premiere of The Unicorn's Birthday! The Dallas Symphony Orchestra commissioned Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum award-winning composer, Bob Singleton, to create this sensory-friendly concert. "The Unicorn's Birthday" will be a gentle, fantasy-and-fun-filled symphony experience with terrific music, fun sounds, captivating on-stage activity, friendly graphics, and gentle audience interactivity.
Videos
|Big Fish
Plaza Theatre Company (5/12-6/03)
|Something's Afoot
Allen Contemporary Theatre (5/05-5/21)
|The Light in the Piazza
Irving Arts Center (5/05-5/20)
|Free Art & Drama Summer Camps "Jungle Cruise "
Art Centre Theatre (7/10-7/21)
|Free Art & Drama Summer Camps "Cowboys & Cowgirls Save The Day"
Art Centre Theatre (6/26-7/07)
|Free Art & Drama Summer Camps "Vampires, Werewolves & Aliens""
Art Centre Theatre (7/24-8/04)
|One Year in Egypt By Camika Spencer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
|Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical
Stage West (5/04-5/21)
|Tiny Beautiful Things
Circle Theatre (6/01-6/17)
|Cabaret
Art Centre Theatre (6/16-7/02)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You