Dallas Summer Musicals Has Appointed First Female Chair, Jane Schoen

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) has named Jane Schoen as its Chair of the Board of Directors, the first woman to hold that office in the organization's nearly 80-year history. Schoen has served on the DSM Board since 2012 and has held chair positions on DSM's Development and Governance committees.

Schoen spent 32 years with Texas Instruments (TI) where she led global efforts to drive business change with a keen attention to people and their cultural concerns and needs. Schoen managed technology initiatives in marketing, sales and IT transformation before retiring in 2017. In her various roles at TI, Schoen dealt with areas enduring rapid growth and change, an environment in which she thrives thanks to her passion for organization, transformation, and facing challenges head-on.

"The timing is perfect," says Schoen. "DSM is ready for a new dimension of leadership by the Board, and I wake up every day energized by DSM's opportunities to entertain and enrich the lives of our community."

"Jane's passion for DSM, her tremendous experience as a key executive at Texas Instruments, and her expertise in organizational transformation make her the perfect person to lead our Board of Directors during this continuing period of reinvention for DSM," said Kenneth T. Novice, President of Dallas Summer Musicals.

As chair of the DSM Board, Schoen aims to expand and exemplify diversity and inclusion in DSM's membership and programming to serve a broader audience. Schoen is looking forward to the year ahead and is eager to put the organization's strategic plan into action by sustaining a strong financial position, deepening DSM's impact with community partnerships, pioneering opportunities for first-time or underserved patrons, and demonstrating the power of inclusive leadership.

About Dallas Summer Musicals:

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.





