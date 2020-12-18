Dallas Summer Musicals Announces Volunteer Day at CitySquare

Dallas Summer Musicals is taking over the CitySquare Food Pantry in preparation for the holiday break to help ensure that no family goes hungry over the holidays. The event will take place Monday, December 21, 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

DETAILS:

WHERE: CitySquare Opportunity center

1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75226

DETAILS:

DSM will be filling all volunteer slots at the CitySquare Opportunity Center on Monday, December 21st to help ensure that no family goes hungry over the holidays.

DSM will be filling all volunteer slots with Board members, staff, donors, and community partners.

DSM volunteers will cover the morning shift where they will be able to interact with the neighbors and the afternoon shift where they will be essential in prepping for the next day's distribution.

This day will go even further to deepen the relationship between DSM and CitySquare and contribute to feeding the influx anticipated before the pantry closes for two weeks over the holidays.

Live performance by Haley Dortch, 2019 and 2020 winner of the Best Leading Actress award at the DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards, starting at 9:05 with 15-minute sets intermittently throughout the day.