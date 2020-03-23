Dallas Summer Musicals Announces Postponement Of RENT

In continuation of the ongoing fight against Covid-19 (Coronavirus), the City of Dallas has issued an order to cancel gatherings of 500 or more until April 29, 2020.

As a result, Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) will extend its postponement of performances to include RENT, originally scheduled for April 14-19, 2020 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, in addition to its previously announced postponement of COME FROM AWAY in alignment with this order.

DSM is encouraging ticket holders to hold on to their tickets as they work to bring COME FROM AWAY and RENT back to Dallas, and will update patrons as soon as possible with more information on the status of this event. If DSM is unable to reschedule these engagements, ticket holders will be notified and offered credits, exchanges and refunds. Updates will also be posted at DallasSummerMusicals.org and on DSM's social media channels.

DSM has notified ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors, partners and other stakeholders impacted by this City of Dallas order, and asks for the public's support and continued adherence to safe and healthy practices already widely publicized. Further information will be shared as more is learned over the coming weeks. All performances for the remaining shows in Dallas Summer Musicals' season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, an update will be sent to all impacted ticket holders





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You