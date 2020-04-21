Dallas Opera Launches TDO Network, New Online Weekly Lineup of Shows

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to OperaWire, The Dallas Opera has launched TDO Network, a new online weekly lineup of shows.

On Monday, the company will showcase comedy show "Late Night with Liz Sutphen" starting at 9 p.m.

On Tuesdays, audiences can check out "Living Your Best Life with Deanna," hosted by Deanna Breiwick, at 1 p.m. followed by "Divas Who Hustle" with Suzanne Vinnik at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays include Maestro Emmanuel Villaume and his show "#AskMaestro" starting at 1 p.m, as well as Isa Coachings with Isabel Leonard at 5 p.m.

Thursdays include "Taking the Stage with Kristian and Quo" at 1 p.m. followed by "The Quick" with Michael Mayes at 9 p.m.

During the weekend, audiences can watch Nicholas Brownlee's "Hook, Push, & Pray" on Fridays at 1 p.m. and "Creative Conversations with David Lomelií" on Saturdays at 1 p.m., followed by a Sunday Recital at 2 p.m.

All the programming can be viewed on The Dallas Opera's Facebook and YouTube pages.

