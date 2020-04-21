Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Dallas Opera Launches TDO Network, New Online Weekly Lineup of Shows

Article Pixel Apr. 21, 2020  
Dallas Opera Launches TDO Network, New Online Weekly Lineup of Shows

According to OperaWire, The Dallas Opera has launched TDO Network, a new online weekly lineup of shows.

On Monday, the company will showcase comedy show "Late Night with Liz Sutphen" starting at 9 p.m.

On Tuesdays, audiences can check out "Living Your Best Life with Deanna," hosted by Deanna Breiwick, at 1 p.m. followed by "Divas Who Hustle" with Suzanne Vinnik at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays include Maestro Emmanuel Villaume and his show "#AskMaestro" starting at 1 p.m, as well as Isa Coachings with Isabel Leonard at 5 p.m.

Thursdays include "Taking the Stage with Kristian and Quo" at 1 p.m. followed by "The Quick" with Michael Mayes at 9 p.m.

During the weekend, audiences can watch Nicholas Brownlee's "Hook, Push, & Pray" on Fridays at 1 p.m. and "Creative Conversations with David Lomelií" on Saturdays at 1 p.m., followed by a Sunday Recital at 2 p.m.

All the programming can be viewed on The Dallas Opera's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Learn more on OperaWire.




Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • BroadwayWorld Editors On Their Favorite Shows Of The Season