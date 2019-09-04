Dallas Opera Hires Chief Advancement And Strategy Officer

The Dallas Opera is pleased to announce the creation of an important new position within the Senior Staff to be filled by renowned arts executive Lisa Bury (B'YUR-ree), most recently the Interim Chief Development Officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. In the comprehensive role of Chief Advancement and Strategy Officer, she will report directly to the Board of Directors and Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO.

"This new position," Derrer explains, "is designed to help guide a strategic plan that will encompass development, marketing and company communications in a manner that supports the future operating and capital needs of The Dallas Opera.

"In addition to her wide-ranging professional accomplishments, it is clear that Ms. Bury has both a genuine passion for this art form and confidence in the ability of classical music to transform lives and change our community for the better. I am delighted to welcome her to The Dallas Opera."





