Dallas Opera Announces Holiday Concert at Cathedral Guadalupe

The Dallas Opera has announced a free community holiday concert at the beautiful Cathedral Guadalupe (2215 Ross Ave., Dallas, TX, 75201) in downtown Dallas on Sunday, December 18, at 7:00pm. This is the first partnership between the two organizations and a continuation of Dallas Opera's commitment to community engagement and accessibility.



Soprano Sara Gartland, star of TDO's upcoming Così fan tutte, joins tenor and Operalia 2022 winner Anthony León and mezzo-soprano Sabatina Mauro for an evening of holiday favorites, including "O Holy Night," "Ave Maria," and selections from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. The performance will feature members of The Dallas Opera Orchestra.



"We are excited to continue bringing music to the community in new ways," said Ian Derrer, Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "Cathedral Guadalupe is a beloved anchor in the Dallas Arts District and a very fitting backdrop for an evening of holiday celebration. We hope you will join us!"



"As we gather together for this unique Holiday Concert, we hope all will join us in celebrating this joyful season through music," said Father Mark Garrett. Reverend Jesús Belmontes, Cathedral Rector, added, "the Cathedral Guadalupe is proud to partner with The Dallas Opera to host its Holiday Concert."



The performance will be approximately one hour with no intermission, and both English and Spanish translations will be available.



Registration for free tickets will begin on December 1, 2022, at dallasopera.org/guadalupe and remain available online through day-of-show, December 18, at 5:00pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Walk-ups welcome, though seating may be limited due to capacity restrictions.



Free parking is available at Hall Arts Parking, located underneath the Cathedral Guadalupe, with an event ticket. There are entrances on Pearl Street and Crockett Street. Additional parking is available across the street from the Cathedral to the east of Chase Tower that does not require a fee on weekends.

