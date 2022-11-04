Dallas Opera Announces Holiday Concert at Cathedral Guadalupe
The performance is on Sunday, December 18, at 7:00pm.
The Dallas Opera has announced a free community holiday concert at the beautiful Cathedral Guadalupe (2215 Ross Ave., Dallas, TX, 75201) in downtown Dallas on Sunday, December 18, at 7:00pm. This is the first partnership between the two organizations and a continuation of Dallas Opera's commitment to community engagement and accessibility.
Soprano Sara Gartland, star of TDO's upcoming Così fan tutte, joins tenor and Operalia 2022 winner Anthony León and mezzo-soprano Sabatina Mauro for an evening of holiday favorites, including "O Holy Night," "Ave Maria," and selections from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. The performance will feature members of The Dallas Opera Orchestra.
"We are excited to continue bringing music to the community in new ways," said Ian Derrer, Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "Cathedral Guadalupe is a beloved anchor in the Dallas Arts District and a very fitting backdrop for an evening of holiday celebration. We hope you will join us!"
"As we gather together for this unique Holiday Concert, we hope all will join us in celebrating this joyful season through music," said Father Mark Garrett. Reverend Jesús Belmontes, Cathedral Rector, added, "the Cathedral Guadalupe is proud to partner with The Dallas Opera to host its Holiday Concert."
The performance will be approximately one hour with no intermission, and both English and Spanish translations will be available.
Registration for free tickets will begin on December 1, 2022, at dallasopera.org/guadalupe and remain available online through day-of-show, December 18, at 5:00pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Walk-ups welcome, though seating may be limited due to capacity restrictions.
Free parking is available at Hall Arts Parking, located underneath the Cathedral Guadalupe, with an event ticket. There are entrances on Pearl Street and Crockett Street. Additional parking is available across the street from the Cathedral to the east of Chase Tower that does not require a fee on weekends.
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, Texas' LARGEST ice and light spectacular, is coming back and bigger than ever for its THIRD magical year! Making its way to the safe, family-friendly Riders Field in Frisco, formerly Dr Pepper Ballpark, the immersive holiday fun will take place November 18 through December 31, 2022.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre Prepares For Opening Of New Venue
November 3, 2022
Pocket Sandwich Theatre (PST), a mainstay in the Dallas theater community for 42 years, has relocated to Historic Downtown Carrollton to bring their unique brand of entertainment to audiences, old and new. Widely known for their popcorn-tossing melodramas, the venue is also a haven for improvisation troupes, musical entertainers, stand-up comics, and local playwrights to showcase their talents.
Undermain Theatre Presents FEEDING ON LIGHT
November 3, 2022
Undermain Theatre welcomes you to the world premiere of Feeding on Light by Lenora Champagne. This play is based on the playwright’s personal relationship and discussions with Undermain Theatre’s late Founding Artistic Director Katherine Owens, to whom the play is dedicated.
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Announced At Broadway Dallas; Tickets On Sale November 4
November 2, 2022
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) have announced that the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play in Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park from March 15 through April 2 as part of the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m.
Theatre Arlington Presents JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR.
November 2, 2022
Step into Roald Dahl's magical world this Friday as Theatre Arlington presents their all-youth musical James and the Giant Peach, JR. Based on Dahl's book James and the Giant Peach, this beloved tale about courage and self-discovery with book by Timothy Allen McDonald comes alive with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best known for their work on Dear Evan Hansen.