Dallas Hosts Inter Miami CF In Preseason Friendly At The Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium In Fair Park

The match takes place in Dallas on Monday, January 22 at 5 p.m. CT.

By: Jan. 06, 2024

FC Dallas has announced it will host Inter Miami CF in a preseason friendly at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas' Fair Park on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. CT. The match, which is produced by WORLD ELEVEN, and FLASH SPORTS, marks FC Dallas' return to the Cotton Bowl for the first time since 2009.

“We're looking forward to playing in the Cotton Bowl and welcoming Inter Miami CF to the iconic stadium that served as our franchise's original home,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “This is a great way to kick off 2024 and get the DFW market excited about our players and the upcoming MLS season.”

The friendly will be the first preseason match of the 2024 campaign for FC Dallas, and the second all-time preseason meeting between Dallas and IMCF. The two sides have met three times in MLS regular season action with Dallas holding a 2-0-1 record. FC Dallas also hosted Inter Miami CF in a thrilling Leagues Cup Round of 16 match at Toyota Stadium on August 6, 2023 which saw Miami advance through penalty kicks and ultimately win the inaugural competition. 

“We are thrilled to welcome FC Dallas back to the Cotton Bowl, their original home, for a match against Inter Miami,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. “Dallas is a dynamic city with deep soccer roots, and this highly anticipated match will certainly generate even more soccer buzz as we get ready to host the FIFA World Cup 2026.”
 

FC DALLAS AT THE COTTON BOWL 

As one of Major League Soccer's founding clubs, FC Dallas called the Cotton Bowl home when it began league play as the Dallas Burn in 1996. Dallas played at the historic venue from 1996 through the 2002 MLS season and again in 2004 and for a portion of the 2005 season before moving to its permanent home at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. FC Dallas' last regular season game at the Cotton Bowl was a 2-2 draw versus the San Jose Earthquakes on July 2, 2005. Dallas also played a friendly on September 30, 2009 against the New England Revolution at the Cotton Bowl.  
 

TICKETS 

FC Dallas Season Ticket Members will be contacted by their Membership Services Representative to secure reserved tickets to this match. Tickets for the match will be on-sale to the public beginning Monday, January 8th at 10:00 a.m. CT at the button below. The match is being operated through a third-party promoter, separate of FC Dallas and Inter Miami, and all ticket questions can be directed to fairparktix@oakviewgroup.com or by calling 214.670.8400. 
 

BROADCAST DETAILS 

Fans can listen to the match on the official FC Dallas app which can be downloaded everywhere apps are available. Additional broadcast details will be announced at a later date.




