Dallas Cowboys Legends To Talk Tom Landry at Unveiling of New Exhibit

Dallas Cowboys fans are in for a #throwbackThursday like no other. The Dallas Historical Society is hosting a panel of iconic Cowboys players, including Cliff Harris, Mel Renfro and Drew Pearson, to open the Tom and Alicia Landry Family Collection, sponsored by the Murchison Family. The exhibit opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Hall of State in Fair Park. Mike Doocy, sports anchor for Fox 4, will moderate the panel discussion.

"Having these legendary players be part of the opening night event for the Landry exhibit is amazing! I can't wait for these players to see their coach's mementos and for diehard Cowboy fans to hear the player's' stories," said Karl Chiao, Executive Director of the Dallas Historical Society Karl Chiao. "The Dallas Historical Society has been securing Coach Landry's artifacts from the Landry family for several months, so I can't wait to have it on display November 12th for fans to enjoy."

In part, the exhibit and panel are a celebration of the Dallas Cowboys 60th anniversary. More than 60 artifacts on display will tell the life of the famed Coach Landry from his childhood years and service in the Airforce, to playing in the Superbowl with the Giants and coaching the Cowboys to multiple Superbowl wins, and even after his retirement from coaching.

Viewing the exhibit and panel, on opening night and afterwards, requires a ticket. The opening night event begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and free roaming of the collection, followed by an in-person viewing of the panel discussion and a chance to interact with the panelists themselves. Because of social distancing protocols, in-person attendance is limited. Those not able to secure a seat at the Hall of State for opening night can still purchase a ticket that includes watching the panel virtually online and the ability to schedule a time to tour the exhibit in person up until Dec. 12. After that, fans will have to wait until 2021 to see the collection again, as the items will be temporarily moved to the historical society's archives.

All fans across the nation can tune in to watch the panel from the comfort of their own home as it's livestreamed on Nov. 12. Ticket options and pricing can be found here.

"It's important to the Dallas Historical Society to share this opportunity with the whole country because we're talking about 'America's Team' here," said Dallas Historical Society's Chairman of the Board of Trustees Veletta Forsythe Lill. "We anticipate some great stories from these renowned athletes, and we want any Cowboys fan, no matter where they're located, to be able to watch, and laugh, and remember the days of Tom Landry with the 'The Boys'."

Both Mel Renfro and Cliff Harris are Pro Football Hall of Famers, having been inducted in 1996 and 2020 respectively. Drew Pearson is scheduled to join his teammates in the Hall of Fame in 2021.

"It's going to be a great night of nostalgia, talking with Coach Landry's iconic stars and seeing items that belonged to the late and great Tom Landry himself," said Mike Doocy. "I can tell you that the Dallas Historical Society has a special night in store for Cowboys fans."

