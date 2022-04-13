Dallas Children's Theater Presents 10 SECONDS

What does a complex situation look like when given time and a willingness to understand all perspectives? Dallas Children's Theater's newest play, 10 SECONDS, recommended for ages 13 and up, aims to encourage reflection and de-escalation in a world where deeply-rooted biases and misperceptions easily take hold. Performed by an all-teen cast, the play reflects the complex world these young people are growing up in, and does so with empathy and appreciation for their perspectives and that of those in law enforcement.

There will be three public performances starting April 29 and tickets are an accessible $10 per person. If anyone needs a comp ticket to see the show, they should call 214-740-0051 because it is important to DCT that everyone have an opportunity to see this production.

In 10 SECONDS, Ray and Jimi are Washington, DC high school students who are navigating their young adult worlds and what it means to be young black men in the city. Ray tells the story of a day, and the 10 seconds inside that day, that they will never forget. We see not only their perspectives, but also those of the police they encounter. Through audience engagement and interactive moments, the play provides opportunities for reflection and discussion. Each performance will be followed by a talkback facilitated by Visions for Change's Denise Lee and Thomas Collier and featuring helpful subject matter resources from law enforcement and area youth groups. This play was originally commissioned by Imagination Stage in Bethesda, MD.

"Anyone interested in experiencing what it's like to acknowledge the presence of various points of view and truly explore the perspectives of other humans in their own lives should consider seeing this production," states director Richard Quadri, who, when not directing around Dallas, serves as Theatre Director at Sudie L. Williams TAG Academy in Dallas ISD.

"With the resources we've been given, my objective is to make this as immersive of an experience as possible. The audience should perceive the world through Ray's eyes," Quadri continues. "We hope that viewers are confronted with multiple perspectives as a result of Ray's frequent asides and the connection he establishes with the audience, and that they leave with at least a sliver of the idea that judging a book by its cover is a very slippery slope, and that if we continue to champion ideas that allow society to impose stereotypes and judgment on others without making any attempts to see the world from their perspective, we may face disastrous consequences," Quadri adds.

It is human nature to react, and many often react without thinking. Understanding consequences, de-escalation and methods of emotional regulation are fundamental, and can even save lives.

"Nearly eight billion lives are continuously colliding on this planet for better or worse," Quadri illustrates. "Perhaps things might go a bit more smoothly if we allow ourselves to walk in the shoes of another more often."

TEEN SCENE PLAYERS present

10 SECONDS

Written by Miriam Gonzales

Directed by

April 29 - May 1, 2022

Recommended for ages 13 and up

Cast:

Ray - Jeffrey Baker

Jimi, Chorus - Esau Price

Annie, Teen Girl, Mom, Grandma, Chorus - Zoe Reveles

Student 1, Teen Boy, Dad, Chorus - Jude Scott

Kent, Drama Teacher, Student 2, Chorus - Christine Phelan

Leland, Jimi's Dad, Chorus - Gerald Taylor

Crew:

Director - Richard T. Quadri

Producer - Denise Lee

Scenic/Video Designer - Ronnie Watson

Lighting Designer - John Moss

Props/Costume Designer - Emily Post

Sound Designer - Marco Salinas

Stage Manager - Mary Ruth Knackstedt

Original Percussion - Len Barnett

Production Manager - Janel Villatoro

Production Manager/CCO - Sally Fiorello

Technical Director - Josh Smith

Lead Carpenter - Isabel McNeil

Master Electrician - Troy Carrico

Sound Engineer - Brian Christensen

Performance Dates and Times:

April 29 - May 1, 2022

- Friday, April 29, 7:30PM - Opening

- Saturday, April 30, 1:30PM

- Sunday, May 1, 1:30PM

Ticket Prices:

$10

Prices subject to change. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. Group Prices Available. General tickets are available online at dct.org

Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesdays through Fridays. Call Dallas Children's Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips.