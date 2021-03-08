Dallas Children's Theater Facilitates Youth Chats For Social Justice All Over North Texas

Dallas Children's Theater has aligned with 15 community partners to date with a goal of bringing youth groups together to watch DCT-produced short plays about race, to share personal experiences, and to offer thoughts on how to eradicate the societal challenges associated with racism.

A community-wide virtual conversation takes place this Thursday, March 11 at 7PM and all are encouraged to attend. Actress and advocate Denise Lee, and Rev. Payton Parker of the First United Methodist Church of Lancaster will lead a group of young people in a meaningful conversation. Interested persons can register for this free virtual vent at dct.org/socialjustice/digital.

As part of this virtual gathering, one or all of the less than 15-minute short plays will be viewed and will be followed by a facilitated discussion. In THE WATER GUN SONG (recommended for ages 6 and up), a mother tries to find the words to explain to her child why a water gun isn't simply a toy. The second show, NOTHING RHYMES WITH JUNETEENTH (recommended for ages 9 and up) finds a parent and child trying to complete a rap for a school project that helps people understand the true meaning of the holiday celebration. The third show, #MATTER, (recommended for ages 14 and up) features two former high school friends debating matters of life and race.

Written by playwright, poet, director, educator and organizer Idris Goodwin as his personal contribution to the Black Lives Matter movement, these plays were provided to youth theaters with an eye toward offering thought-provoking ways to open up the dialogue about race among young people and those who love them. According to Goodwin, "Through the stories of others, we reflect on our own. Since racism lives at the intersection of misinformation, ego, and unchecked power, the arts must counteract by cultivating personal reflection, learning, conversation and compassion."

Dallas Children's Theater is excited to use the power of theater to move these needed conversations forward. Participating partners are hosting small and large group virtual sessions of their own via their church, school, company or other youth-oriented organizations at a time that works for them. Where needed, DCT is providing trained facilitators and other resources at no cost. DCT's goal is to make it easy for anyone to use their family-friendly productions to simply start these important conversations. To date, the following partners have been agreed to host a session and join this effort to spark dialogue among children, families and citizens for the ultimate betterment of us all: