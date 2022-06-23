Dallas Children's Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season Of Plays

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) continues to encourage Brighter Days in its new 2022-2023 season. Whether it is Junie B. Jones looking for the perfect advice to lead her class, a plucky pigeon that desperately wants to drive a school bus (in spite of his very short legs), an elf with a dream, or a spider determined to save the life of a friend; the "can-do" spirit that permeates these plays reinforces the necessary fortitude required for our parents and children as we work our way past the challenges of the last two years.

JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL starts the season with the comical melodies of a very proud first grader learning to get along with her classmates - and her own temper. Harry Connick Jr.'s THE HAPPY ELF juxtaposes jazz, playful cynicism, and a generous helping of positivity in a way only a modern holiday musical can. DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! introduces a hyper Pigeon's transient fascinations with the world captured by wild puppeteering and quick song. Playful, frenetic energy is guaranteed to accompany each performance without ever losing the gentle heart of children's entertainment.

In February, DCT is honored to be presenting the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company, ENDLINGS. This thoughtful play tackles climate change, social justice, grief, the pandemic, art, and much more with frank, youthful honesty. It will be followed by the long-awaited LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET (the play that was halted days before the shutdown in 2020) a gentle, imaginative play about a young boy taking a bus to a soup kitchen with his grandmother. The questions he asks on the way about the various inequities he witnesses and experiences, and the creative and compassionate way his Nana guides him to understanding provide a safe, but human experience of the world. Lastly, DCT's season ends on the classic play CHARLOTTE'S WEB: a heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice sure to tug at the heartstrings now more than ever.

Virtual offerings will also be available for DCT's ANDI BOI, a play about gender identity and THE RAVEN SOCIETY, a play that imagines a midnight Poe-style meeting in the middle of the pandemic!

"We're thrilled to be back to share some imaginative stories in these changing times," says Nancy Schaeffer, Artistic Director. "The last few years have been so difficult for everyone, but especially young people. Their relationship to theater is completely different. Many children are just now seeing their first play, so our role as a children's theater is extra important. We're so proud to play our part in introducing this generation to the truly magical world of live performance."

Schaeffer concludes, "Live theater is healing along with the rest of the world, and this season of shows really proves that whatever age you are, there's always somewhere you can go to learn, to imagine, and to be supported."

All tickets go on sale August 2nd.