Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Director's Choice Series Showcases The Best In Future Dance

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's (DBDT) Director's Choice series features classic works of master choreographers and the world premiere of an emerging choreographer, continuing its 43-year tradition of launching the careers of talented choreographers. Texas Instruments is the presenting sponsor of the series that runs November 1-3, 2019 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre in the AT&T Performing Arts Center, located at 2400 Flora Street, Dallas, Texas.

The world premiere From Within by Nijawwon Matthews provides the audience a raw, yet elegant, transformative experience from the trauma of betrayal to self-healing. The new work includes excerpts from Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise." Matthews is a teacher/choreographer for both The Joffrey Ballet School and Broadway Dance Center in New York City. "Dallas Black Dance Theatre is such a unique, eclectic group of artists," said Matthews. "The way they interpreted my work is beyond my imagination." Matthew's work continues the DBDT legacy of showcasing the best in the future of dance, having helped to launch the careers of noted choreographers like Garth Fagan, Donald Byrd, Ralph Lemon, and Kevin Iega Jeff in past years of the Director's Choice series.

Other works in this series include Bounce, a contemporary ballet created by Ballet Austin Artistic Director Stephen Mills, and former Alvin Ailey dancer Kirven Douthit-Boyd takes the audience on a journey from anguish to bliss in Furtherance.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre kicks-off its 43rd season while celebrating its 10th anniversary as a resident company of the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre in the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Two DBDT veterans, Claude Alexander III and Sean J. Smith, are both celebrating their 10th season with the company as dancers, choreographers, and serving in leadership roles.

DIRECTOR'S CHOICE PERFORMANCES

Friday and Saturday, November 1-2, 2019, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 3, 2019, 2:30 pm

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Ticket prices range from $22-$58.

For single tickets visit www.attpac.org or call 214-880-0202.

Group tickets are available by calling 214-871-2376 ext. 413.

For more performance details, visit www.DBDT.com





