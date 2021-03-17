Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents World Premiere Of NINETEENTH

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! presents a new work that explores the women's suffrage movement in the world premiere of Nineteenth choreographed by Nycole Ray.

The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation is the presenting sponsor of the performance, and the choreography sponsors are Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger and The 19th Amendment Centennial Fund.

The virtual performance is available to view On-Demand from Saturday, April 17, 2021, 7:00 pm CDT through Sunday, April 18, 2021, 11:50 CDT.

The highlight of the program is Nineteenth, which was originally scheduled for April 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment. It was rescheduled because of the pandemic. This work vividly captures the triumphant struggle waged by women for equality in the suffrage movement. This work, created by Nycole Ray, explores the personal struggles of women as they balance families, work, and other commitments with their pursuit of equality in today's world.

Joshua L. Peugh restages his romantic comedy Slump that traces the trials and tribulations of courtship. The Broad Street Review describes it as, "Movements are simultaneously strenuous and fluid, harsh and delicate, serious and amusing. Floppy. Flumpy. Slumpy." Peugh is the founder and artistic director of Dark Circles Contemporary Dance in Dallas.

Shedding Skin will singe your emotions as the dancers move through the strenuous and athletic work by Jess Hendricks of New York. Hendricks' credits include choreographing the New York musicals "The Shaggs," "The Book of the Dun Cow," as well as the movie musical "Free Fall."

Learn more at www.DBDT.com.