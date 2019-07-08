DSM's AN EVENING WITH THE BEST OF BROADWAY On Sale July 12th

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) announced today that single tickets for An Evening with the Best of Broadway, the highly anticipated concert finale to the 2019 DSM Gala, will go on sale Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m.

On November 1, DSM will celebrate the magic of musical theatre and the culmination of a successful annual Gala by bringing an extraordinary trio of award-winning women to the Music Hall at Fair Park for one night only. The evening's lineup includes Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara and Olivier Award winner Amber Riley, and will be hosted by Tony Award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Chita Rivera. In continuation of DSM's newest Gala tradition, surprise special guests will also be making appearances throughout the evening.

Single tickets for An Evening with the Best of Broadway start at $25 (pricing subject to change) and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Rivera, who will serve as the evening's emcee, is one of the most decorated performers of all time. Throughout her career, she has earned 10 Tony Award nominations, won twice and in 2018 received the special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the theatre. Rivera was a 2002 Kennedy Center Honoree, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 and was honored as a Living Landmark in 2018. Rivera had starring roles in many Broadway productions including Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago and Kiss of the Spider Woman, but is best known for originating the role of Anita in the Broadway premiere of West Side Story. Most recently, Rivera starred in The Visit on Broadway.

O'Hara is one of Broadway's most respected and admired leading ladies. She has received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her roles in The Pajama Game, South Pacific, Nice Work If You Can Get It and The Bridges of Madison County, and won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the Broadway revival of The King and I.Most recently, O'Hara received Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her starring role in the 2019 Broadway revival of Kiss Me Kate. In addition to her work on the stage, she received an Emmy Award nomination for her role as Katie Bonner in the hit web series "The Accidental Wolf." O'Hara's other film and television credits include Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, Sex and the City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Blue Bloods and Numb3rs.

Riley received the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as "Effie White" in the West End premiere of Dreamgirls. She is best known for her role as Mercedes Jones in the hit television show Glee, which became a cultural phenomenon earning four Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical in 2010. In 2013, Riley won the coveted mirror ball trophy as the season 17 champion of ABC's Dancing with the Stars alongside her partner Derek Hough. She also starred in NBC's The Wiz Live! with Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige, and most recently Riley appeared as Kali in Tyler Perry's 2018 film, Nobody's Fool.

Prior to the public performance, Dallas Summer Musicals will host its annual 2019 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway, co-chaired by Helen & Brendan McGuire and Calvert Collins-Bratton & Vince Bratton, which celebrates DSM and the magic of musical theatre. Participation in the 2019 DSM Gala will support the nonprofit DSM in its mission to bring the very best of Broadway to North Texas, develop appreciation of musical theatre among diverse audiences and foster meaningful arts experiences for children and families in our community. Since 1941, DSM has contributed to the rich cultural history of Dallas and North Texas bringing award-winning musical theatre productions to the region. DSM has received countless accolades and holds a special place in the hearts of the nearly twenty-five million patrons it has entertained.

DSM's remarkable 2019-2020 season lineup, featuring Dear Evan Hansen and Disney's Frozen, provides opportunities for meaningful and significant education and community programming for children and families. Each year, DSM continues to build upon its community impact through the DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards (in national partnership with The Broadway League), Seats for Kids, Seats for Vets, Kids Club and Hear Us Now. The Gala will benefit these programs as well as DSM's growing portfolio of diverse, innovative and immersive education programming to engage our neighbors - people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

Gala guests will enjoy an incredible culinary experience, a silent auction featuring luxury items, valet parking and meet-and-greet opportunities prior to and following the An Evening with the Best of Broadway performance. This will be a wonderful opportunity to indulge in everything patrons love about Broadway and DSM at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park.

Gala giving opportunities are available here or by contacting the DSM Development Department at 214-426-6333 or DSMGala@dallassummermusicals.org.

